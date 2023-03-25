© Jacob King/PA



Pets could be subjected to gene editing under a new government act, the RSPCA has warned.The animal charity has said thatThe lawin England. The government said it would allow farmers to grow crops that are drought- and disease-resistant, reduce the use of fertilisers and pesticides, and help breed animals that are protected from catching harmful diseases.The UK environment secretary, Thérèse Coffey, describedon Thursday, as a "Brexit freedom", but the RSPCA said it could have dire consequences for animal welfare.David Bowles, the head of campaigns and public affairs at the RSPCA, criticised what he described as an "ill-judged policy". He said the charity had tried to get the government to include an exemption for pets, but was "sadly ignored".He added:Genome editing is a group of techniques that enable changes to an organism's DNA, and the animal charity warned that editing an animal's genome involved procedures thatThere are concerns that a demand for cats and dogs with extreme appearances could cause breeders to use gene editing to create pets with these characteristics."We feel there is no justification whatsoever for non-farm animals to be covered by the [legislation]," Bowles said."Ongoing demands for dogs and cats with harmful physical characteristics and exaggerated conformational features, and relentless pressure on sporting animals, are already of deep concern, andThe government has said it would take a "step-by-step" approach when releasing the regulatory framework that goes with the act. It said in a press release: "While there is great potential for increasing innovation, the government recognises that there is a need to safeguard animal welfare in the new regulatory framework. That is why we are taking a step-by-step approach,But, let alone non-farmed creatures such as pets.Bowles continued: "By allowing the inclusion of all vertebrate animals within this [legislation], the UK government is opening a Pandora's box of what could be allowed in the future."A Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) spokesperson said: "We are clear that we will not compromise on animal welfare and we have no plans to introduce secondary legislation to cover precision-bred companion animals."