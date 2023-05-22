"I'm looking at the 14th Amendment as whether or not we have the authority. I think we have the authority. The question is could it be done and invoked in time that it would not be appealed and, as a consequence, pass the date in question and still default on the debt?"Biden said he would be open to exploring the option in the courts to see if they would rule it legal or not. The president had previously ruled out using the constitutional amendment - which some legal scholars argue has a clause that would make it unconstitutional for the U.S. to fail to make its debt payments - to raise the debt ceiling.
Biden also accused Republicans of trying to tank the debt talks to hurt his re-election bid, conceded he may be able to stop them from making a default, and said he'll be stepping in to deal with Speaker Kevin McCarthy one-on-one.
In his press conference, Biden had tough talk for Republicans, slamming them for taking an 'extreme position' in the talks and said he would speak to McCarthy from Air Force One as he flew home from Japa
"My guess is he's going to want to deal directly with me in making sure we're all on the same page. I'm hoping that Speaker McCarthy is just waiting to negotiate with me when I get home. ... I'm waiting to find out."The White House had accused House Republicans of taking the talks backwards by refusing their offer to cut spending and instead make what Democrats call outrageous demands to cutting the federal budget.
Biden, who announced he's seeking a second term in office, indicated he thinks politics is at play. He said if the nation defaults then Biden would take the blame and that's one way to make sure Biden is not reelected.
He called on Republicans to compromise.
"It's time for Republicans to accept that there is no bipartisan deal to be made solely - solely - on their parts and terms. They have to move as well."He also expressed some exasperation with the other side, saying he can't 'guarantee that they would enforce a default by doing something outrageous.'
Earlier debt negotiations took a downward turn as the White House accused Republicans of taking a 'big step' back in rejecting their offer and McCarthy said talks were on hold until Biden returned from Japan.
Both sides have accused the other of negotiating in bad faith as the clock ticks toward the June 1st deadline to raise the country's borrowing limit, now at $31 trillion, so the United States can pay its bills. Otherwise it will default on its debt.
A war of words commenced over the weekend as meetings between the two negotiating teams were canceled, re-scheduled, only to be canceled again.
On Saturday McCarthy said it was the White House who was holding out and that talks were on hold until Biden returns:
"Unfortunately, the White House moved backwards. I don't think we're going to be able to move forward until the President can get back. Just from the last day to today they've moved backwards. They actually want to spend more money than we spend this year."The White House, which had been striking a hopeful tone that a deal was in the works, released a pessimistic statement that accused Republicans of moving backward and preferring a default instead of deal.
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in the statement:
"The Speaker's team put on the table an offer that was a big step back and contained a set of extreme partisan demands that could never pass both Houses of Congress. It is only a Republican leadership beholden to its MAGA wing — not the President or Democratic leadership — who are threatening to put our nation into default for the first time in our history unless extreme partisan demands are met."Republicans rejected an offer from the Biden administration that would have kept both non-defense and defense discretionary spending flat next year compared with the 2023 fiscal year, according to reports. McCarthy said he wants to cut non-defense spending in comparison to what was spent in previous years.
Democrats argue that keeping those numbers flat amounts to an effective cut because of inflation, at a rate of up to 5%.
The White House argued that, with inflation, that would amount to a 5% cut in spending.
President Biden appointed a negotiating team and has been checking with them regularly while he is in Japan. The White House said earlier Sunday that those negotiators are ready to meet with McCarthy's team at anytime.
The two sides are fighting over spending cuts. Republicans are demanding them in exchange for raising the debt limit.
House Republicans passed a bill that would roll back spending to fiscal 2022 levels and impose a 1% cap on spending going forward for a decade. But it was dead on arrival in the Democratic-controlled Senate.
The White House has rejected the GOP demands as too extreme but has expressed a willingness to cut some spending. But as the talks break down the attacks have stepped up.
White House communications director Ben LaBolt said in a statement Saturday:
"Republicans are taking the economy hostage and pushing us to the brink of default, which could cost millions of jobs and tip the country into recession after two years of steady job and wage growth."
Republican Rep. Dusty Johnson, an ally of McCarthy, told Axios:
"It was a bad day for negotiations. A lack of seriousness from the White House undermined the progress that we had made on Wednesday and Thursday."With Republicans holding a mere-five seat majority in the House and Democrats in control of the Senate, any deal must be bipartisan.
In order to get there, the spending cuts must be significant enough to be accepted by conservative Republicans but also acceptable to Democrats, who hold the Senate and will likely need to provide between 50 and 100 votes in the House.
Republicans, in addition to spending cuts, want to increase defense spending in the 2024 federal budget.
Democrats argue in order for that to happen social programs, education and healthcare would have bear the burden of cuts. The progressive wing of the Democratic Party would not support that.
Additionally, Republicans have refused to roll back the Trump-era tax breaks on corporations and wealthy households as Biden has proposed.
