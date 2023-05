© Unknown

"The more troops you are massing up on the border, it's like having a hammer. At some point, you want to find a nail. If the Russians are massing troops on the border that will make us nervous, if we are massing troops on the border that will make them nervous."

According to Reuters, at theThe plans will be vastly different than anything drawn up during the Cold War as NATO has expanded from 16 members to 31 since the dissolution of the Soviet Union and the Warsaw Pact."Allies will know exactly what forces and capabilities are needed, including where, what and how to deploy," NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said of the war plans.NATO's newest member, Finland, shares an over 800-mile border with Russia and is poised to sign a deal that will give US troops access to its territory. While the alliance is preparing to beef up its presence on its "eastern flank," one NATO official acknowledged the danger of massing troops near Russia's border.The vice chief of staff for NATO's Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe, said: