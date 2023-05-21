"Specifically, he testified that following the events at the Capitol on January 6, 2021, Bank of America (BoA) gave the FBI's Washington Field Office a list of individuals who had made transactions in the D.C., Maryland, Virginia area with a BoA credit or debit card between January 5 and January 7, 2021. He also testified that individuals who had previously purchased a firearm with a BoA product were elevated to the top of the list provided by BoA."

The Federal Bureau of Investigation obtained the financial records of Americans' from Bank of America "without any legal process" following the January 6, 2021 riot, according to an interim staff report from the House Judiciary Committee and Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government.The report containing allegations from FBI whistleblowers is the subject of a select committee hearing on Thursday."Just like FBI whistleblowers [Garret] O'Boyle and [Stephen] Friend,read the report, which was released ahead of Thursday's hearing.