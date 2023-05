© Camille Fine



"Chris Wray told us we can sleep well at night because of the FBI's so-called FISA reforms. But it just keeps getting worse."

The FBI violated civil liberties against George Floyd protesters and Jan. 6 participants through the improper use of a surveillance tool, according toThe revelation is certain to place pressure on Congress, which must decide this year whether to renew the law permitting the bureau's use of the Section 702 database. The April 2022 opinion from the FISC, which the Washington Post obtained, indicated thatThe FBI insists it has reformed its use of the database, though the bureau's critics, among them conservative lawmakers, have questioned the validity of those assertions.House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan said to Just the News:The database includes countless electronic communications and other materials that the bureau may search for those purposes.