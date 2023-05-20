© Global Look Press / Attila Volgyi



Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky's alleged plans to blow up a Russian pipeline that supplies Hungary with oil represent a major threat to the country's energy security, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto told journalists on Wednesday. He was commenting onSpeaking during a visit to Austria, Szijjarto declared the idea nothing but "a threat against Hungary's sovereignty. Security of energy supply is a matter of sovereignty.Last week, the Washington Post reported thatThe foreign minister also raised a longstanding issue - the rights of ethnic Hungarians inside Ukraine - as Budapest has insisted for years that the rights of Hungarian minorities are being violated.Most recently, Budapest criticized the way education rights have been limited for ethnic Hungarians, adding that this issue could hamper Kiev's prospects of ever joining the EU."It is obvious that thehe said.Budapest has taken a neutral stance in the ongoing conflict between Moscow and Kiev, as it refused to provide military aid to Ukraine or allow Western aid to pass through its territory. Although Hungary had largely taken part in the existing EU sanctions against Russia, it has repeatedly criticized the restrictions and opposed those that might affect its own economy.On Wednesday, Szijjarto once again asked the EU to reconsider the efficacy of anti-Russian sanctions.he said, referring to the 11th sanctions package currently being discussed by the bloc.