An advocacy nonprofit group behind a campaign demanding Supreme Court "transparency" reforms on financial disclosures is in panic mode over accidentally leaking its own funders to the Washington Examiner."As you can see if you've reviewed the forms, I'm not a good fundraiser," Gabe Roth, executive director of Fix the Court and a former vice president at the Democratic consulting firm SKDK, told the Washington Examiner on Wednesday. "I'm not a good CPA. I'm a klutz. Schedule B is not something that is sent out, right? It's not made public. Like, if you're donating to a 501(c)(3), the IRS gets to see who donates to you, but the general public doesn't."The executive director added, "I really just don't know what to do here" and that he "just f***ed up in a minute" after the group had been operating for almost a decade.Fix the Court, which lists a Brooklyn, New York, address on federal tax forms obtained by the Washington Examiner, launched in 2014 with a six-figure advertising campaignUSA Today reported Most recently, Fix the Court has taken aim at Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas following multiple reports on him not formally disclosing certain gifts, particularly from Texas billionaire and real estate mogul Harlan Crow. It obtained Supreme Court security records in connection to a 2016 flight Thomas took on Crow's jet, according to ProPublica, which detailed other trips as well. Still, the Supreme Court only tightened gift disclosure requirements on March 14, 2023, long after the flights occurred — making it unclear whether the justice could have violated federal law.Roth responded on Wednesday, noting he "misunderstood the filing instructions," and sent the Washington Examiner full copies of Fix the Court's 2021 and 2022 financial disclosure forms. He also claimed on Wednesday that he mailed the new forms to the IRS."There's certainly nothing illegal," said Alan Dye, a partner at Webster, Chamberlain, & Bean who has specialized in nonprofit law since 1975. "It's a mistake. It's been made before by a lot of organizations. Overdisclosure is not a crime. There's nothing wrong with overdisclosure. Underdisclosure would be penalized."Fix the Court's website, as of this writing, also now links to its full 990 forms — though does not include its Schedule B copies. It posted over $290,000 in revenue in 2021 and spent more than $142,000, according to financial disclosures. The group's Schedule B for 2021 shows that it received the roughly $111,000 New Venture Fund grant and also $175,000 from the William and Flora Hewlett Foundation, a major liberal group launched in 1966 by Hewlett-Packard co-founder William R. Hewlett that has donated large sums to Planned Parenthood The William and Flora Hewlett Foundation grant was for "general support" and was awarded in September 2021, records on the foundation's website show Fix the Court's 2021 leaders went unchanged in 2022, tax forms show. Its board president was listed as Joshua Cohen, a former employee at the Democratic National Committee and now principal at the left-leaning consulting firm New Heights Communications, vice president as Michelle Kuppersmith, executive director of the liberal watchdog Campaign for Accountability, board secretary and treasurer as Rebecca Rosenfeld, and executive director as Roth — who was paid almost $242,000 combined in 2021 and 2022.The Lebowitz-Aberly Family Foundation, an organization that has bankrolled pro-abortion causes and is affiliated with hedge fund manager Larry Lebowitz and Naomi Aberly, who once chaired the board of Planned Parenthood Federation of America, gave $35,000 to Fix the Court, according to tax forms. Tax forms also show that a group based in Pennsylvania called the Weinberg McCann Foundation gave $100,000 to Fix the Court.According to Roth, he hasn't spoken with the New Venture Fund "in years." Their 2021 grant carried over prior to the fund ending its relationship with Fix the Court in June 2021, Fix the Court said on its 2021 tax forms."I was lucky enough to get a grant from them when we started in 2014 and that was renewed up until 2019," he described. "And then they said they didn't want to support Fix the Court anymore. I said, 'Fine, I'll start my own 501(c)(3) nonprofit.' That's what I did."The IRS did not return a request for comment."I screwed up," Roth said.