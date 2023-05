The state of Missouri passed two bills on Wednesday which ban child sex changes and biological men competing in women's sports, making itOne bill passed by the Missouri Republican-controlled House bans trans-identified minors from having access to puberty blockers, hormones, and sex change surgery. The bill also blocks prisoners and inmates from receiving surgical sex changes, and also prevents Medicaid from covering the cost of these gender-affirming surgeries in the entire state, ABC reports The bills, which will expire in 2027 following an agreement made between Senate Republicans and Democrats, will now make their way to Republican Gov. Mike Parson's desk, who is expected to sign.The law will take effect on Aug. 28.The ACLU of Missouri slammed the passed legislation and said the two bills are a "weaponization of the government."However, Republican Rep. Brad Hudson said on the House floor on Wednesday,According to ABC News, Kansas City Council members convened during a meeting on Wednesday and proposed a resolution that will make Kansas City a "sanctuary city" for people both seeking or providing gender-affirming care.The proposed resolution says the city wouldn't enforce laws that prevent people from that wish to seek, provide, or help someone wanting gender-affirming care. There would be no prosecution or fines for any person or organization, the outlet reports."It would minimize the legal violence toward trans people in accessing gender-affirming care," a trans-identified resident named Merrique Jenso told the council committee.More than twenty bills aimed at criminalizing child sex changes were introduced at the beginning of the 2023 state legislative sessions. Republican state lawmakersDuring this year's legislative session, so far 16 states have enacted laws that ban gender-affirming care for minors.