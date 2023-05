© Eva Gutierrez



The longtime partner of a man accused of gunning down five people, including a 9-year-old, in a neighboring Texas home seemed to be cooperating with authorities - but was actually helping the suspect evade them during a dayslong manhunt, a prosecutor said Wednesday.Oropesa, 38, said very little while the charges were read to him Wednesday in the San Jacinto County jail. Through an interpreter, "He basically said, 'I see, I see, I see,'" County Justice of the Peace Randy Ellisor said.Oropesa remained at the county jail Wednesday afternoon. He does not currently have an attorney, but paperwork is being filled out for him to get one, Ellisor said.Authorities also released new information Wednesday about two other people who were arrested in connection with the case.The DA, like other officials, has referred to Nava as the suspected killer's "wife," though public records suggest she is not married. "I don't know if it's common-law (marriage) or they've actually in fact been married," Dillon said. "But they were living together as husband and wife."Law enforcement had tracked Nava to the home, which was linked to a relative of Oropesa's, a law enforcement source told CNN. That home is about a 20-minute drive west of where the massacre unfolded in Cleveland, a city northwest of Houston.He was being held on a possession of marijuana charge, and "we expect there to be more charges filed," Dillon said.The massacre is among more than 180 US mass shootings this year . It also brought attention to the strained resources of rural sheriff's departments.