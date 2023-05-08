President Biden on Friday announced that White House staff secretary Neera Tanden will be promoted to serve as the president's new domestic policy adviser, following former Ambassador Susan Rice's exit from that role.
The White House also said that Stefanie Feldman will be the new White House staff secretary and Zayn Siddique will be promoted to Principal Deputy of the Domestic Policy Council.
Tanden was initially nominated by Biden to head the Office of Management and Budget. The nomination was withdrawn earlier this year over a lack of congressional support for her nomination, and following criticism over some of her past posts on Twitter.
After her nomination was withdrawn, the president vowed to find a place for Tanden in his administration - one without the requirement of Senate approval.
Tanden was reported to be the White House's top candidate to replace Rice as the top domestic policy adviser to the president.
"For over two years, Susan Rice has helped craft and implement my domestic policy agenda and our country owes a debt of gratitude for her history-making public service. I am pleased to announce that Neera Tanden will continue to drive the formulation and implementation of my domestic policy, from economic mobility and racial equity to health care, immigration and education," Biden said in a statement.
