'Exceedingly poor' weather conditions

Demand pressures

Olive oil prices have hit record levels, thanks to a prolonged drought in top producer Spain — and the elevated prices are expected to stay for some time.When renowned Spanish-American chef José Andrés tweeted that eggs should be fried in olive oil a finger deep, one user commented : "Olive oil can be expensive at a finger deep. What's an alternative for those of us on a budget?""Aldi olive oil spread used to 99p. It's now £1.29 Plus lots of the basic ranges have disappeared. Even Aldi is expensive now!" said another Twitter user, based in England Bad weather in Spain, in particular the prolonged dry spell, is the main reason behind soaring prices.Olive trees grow in warm and dry climates, and the optimal temperature ranges from 60 to 80 degrees F.Spain had a bout of "very dry" weather in March, recording just 36% of the average monthly rainfall, according to the country's Ministry of Ecological Transition . The country experienced 36 straight months of below-average rainfall.And if the weather doesn't improve, the upcoming harvest could face an even worse yield.Demand pressures are putting more strain on already challenged supply chains."The outbreak of war in Ukraine, which created a global shortage in sunflower oil, pushed up the demand for olive oil even more," he added.Changing consumer habits could ease some of the pressure.Nevertheless, he maintained that a base demand for olive oil as a healthy and natural product will "remain at almost any price.""So without an increase in rainfall, we could continue to see historically elevated prices at or above 5 euro per kg through into the 2023/24 harvest year."