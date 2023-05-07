Swat valley, lower Dir receive hailstorm

Swat valley and Lower Dir also receive hailstorm and damaged cropsChitral city—located at the foothold of Hindukush mountain range—received rare snowfall in May and blanketed mountain tops.Reportedly Upper and Lower Chitral areas receive snowfall and snowfall dropped the mercury considerably and forced people to wear 'warm clothes'.Swat valley and Lower Dir also received hailstorm and damaged the crops.The hailstorm put challenging situation for vehicular traffic.A westerly wave is affecting upper parts of the country and likely to persist during next 24 hours.