there is a unified and lasting 50-year practice according to which a former federal chancellor receives an office with staff,"

Contentious former chancellor

A Berlin court ruled on Thursday that former German Chancellor Gerhard Schröder does not have an automatic right to an office and staff in the German capital as a former chancellor.Schröder was challenging a decision last May by the Bundestag parliament's budgetary committee, which stripped the former chancellor of the priveleges. Schröder can still appeal Thursday's verdict, which may not be final.The court argued that only the Bundestag, the lower house of the German parliament, could decide what it spent such money on, and thatpresiding judge Erna Viktoria Xalter said. But she said that this did not equate to a legal right.Instead,, meaning the Berlin administrative court did not see itself as empowered to interfere.Xavier also argued that Schröder had taken the wrong group to court: Instead of the federal chancellery (which is responsible for the office on paper), the judge argued Schröder should have challenged his center-left Social Democrat (SPD) party, which had freed up the space for him on the Bundestag's premises.Nevertheless,— amid Moscow's invasion of Ukraine The decision led to the closure of the seven-room offices with four staff members (some had reportedly already quit in protest at Schröder's behavior earlier that year). The move had no impact on Schröder's security detail or his pension.However,Schröder's legal team disputed this assessment as well, arguing the former chancellor still received letters and questions from citizens and the media "en masse." Beyond that, it argued that other former chancellors had not necessarily been expected to remain active in order to retain the offices until their deaths.Schröder was not in court on Thursday. One of his lawyers, Michael Nagel, said he was traveling and planned no immediate statements after the verdict. Nagel also said he would not be commenting, saying that legal representatives of the German government on the other side of the aisle were not doing so either.Ralph Heiermann, also part of Schröder's legal team,He gave some controversial interviews soon after Russia's invasion of Ukraine in which, certainly by the standards of the current SPD-led German government.rushing to clarify that he had not requested this course of action and that he did not consider it a good idea or helpful.