© Valery Sharifulin/TASS



Russia could take certain asymmetric steps if the United States and NATO pursue escalation in the deployment of nuclear weapons in Europe, Vladimir Yermakov, director of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Non-Proliferation and Arms Control Department, said in an interview with TASS.Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that, at Minsk's request,. According to Putin, Moscow has already transferred the nuclear-capable Iskander system to Minsk and is helping its Belarusian counterparts to refurbish their aircraft.Earlier this month, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov rebuked the West for its hysteria over Russia's plans to install storage facilities for such weapons in Belarus, while preferring to forget about the presence of US nukes in Europe.