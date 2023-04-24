© Global Look Press / Maksim Konstantinov

The Russian Ministry of Justice is to review national legislation in order to, ministry chief Konstantin Chuychenko told TASS on Monday. The existing practice of gender-changing on documents creates legal collisions and doesn't fit Russia's "basic principles" in national policy or "constitutional priorities," he explained.Russia permitted gender change in 1997. In 2018, a mechanism was created that allowed a person to change their gender at will in any identity papers. Currently, one has to provide a simple clearance certificate from a medical institution to request such a document change.Between 2018 and 2022, a total of 2,700 cases of legal gender-changes were registered in Russia, according to Chuychenko.the minister told TASS in an interview, adding that legal conflicts also arise over the age at which such a person should be entitled to retirement benefits, or over what type of a penitentiary facility they should be placed in if sentenced for an offense."We are dealing not just with some legal collisions linked to gender change but inconformity with the current conceptual [policy] documents and constitutional priorities," Chuychenko said. He did not elaborate on when proposed changes to the legislation would be prepared by his ministry or when they might come into force.