"We will bring the troops home. We will stop racking up unpayable debt to fight one war after another. The military will return to its proper role of defending our country. America cannot be an empire abroad and a democracy at home."

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., nephew of JFK, is set to challenge Joe Biden for the Democratic nomination in 2024...if he is elected to the White House in 2024.Kennedy, who is the son of Robert F. Kennedy and the nephew of former President John F. Kennedy, confirmed his candidacy for the Democratic nomination at a campaign rally in Boston last week, placing him in competition with current US leader Joe Biden.Also known for being a prominent anti-vaccine activist, the 69-year-old environmental lawyer has acknowledged that he is not an "ideal" candidate given his often-controversial brand of discourse, but has argued that he isChief among Kennedy's campaign proposals, as noted in a six-point plan published on his official website, would beRegarding the Ukraine conflict, Kennedy stated that theKennedy, who has never held significant public office, has drawn criticism from health experts - and even members of his own family - amid various outspoken comments throughout his career. In 2005, a prominent science publication issued a stinging rebuke of claims he made in which he appeared toHis wife, the actress Cheryl Hines, condemned Kennedy last year for invoking the name of Anne Frank and the Holocaust while describing US vaccine requirements. He later withdrew the comments.