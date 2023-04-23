© Erin Shaff/The New York Times/AP



sent a warning shot across the bow of the expansive administrative state in a recent opinion suggestingwith only an abbreviated chance for regular judges to get involved.and Justice Thomas said the two agencies go well beyond what the founders of the country envision.Justice Thomas wrote:His opinion came as part of a ruling on a technical jurisdiction issue involving the SEC and FTC, inIn a unanimous decision, the justices said that plaintiffs can go directly to the regular courts if they want to challenge the way the agencies are set up under the Constitution.The agencies had argued that any challenge must first go through their own administrative process. But Justice Elana Kagan, delivering the court's opinion, said the administration process is for arguing over technical matters within an agency's area of expertise, such as stocks for the SEC or consumer protection actions in the case of the FTC.But questions about constitutionality can always go directly to the regular courts, she said.She sent the SEC and FTC cases back to lower courts for more action. Justice Thomas concurred, but he said the court must soon answer the big questions the cases teed up.He saidALJs issue binding rulings on cases that come before the agencies.Under current practice, the regular courts, also known asbecause of their place in the U.S. Constitution, defer too much power to ALJs, said Justice Thomas. For example, Article III judges defer to fact-gathering and evidence done in the course of the administrative law proceeding when cases emerge from the agencies.He saidBut he saidby short-circuiting the usual Article III court review process. He said the court should eagerly accept an "appropriate" case where those big questions can be answered.Legal experts viewed Justice Thomas's opinion as part of a broader attempt by some conservative scholars to rein in the power of administrative agencies.Jack Yoskowitz, a partner at Seward & Kissel LLP, said:Indeed, the court has one test already pending in a case challenging thea creation of President Obama and congressional Democrats in the wake of the 2008 Wall Street chaos. That case challenges the structure of the CFPB, which was given the ability to set its budget independently of Congress. The goal was to shield it from the political branches.Mr. Yoskowitz said the court's decisions this month suggest the CFPB could be in trouble.The CFPB also has its own administrative law system, and the agency took steps last year to shore up its ability to prevail in those cases.Dustin Nofziger, a lawyer with Pryor Cashman LLP, said that could indicate the agency is getting ready to use the administrative process more often.