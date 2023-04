© Unknown



Senate Bill 83 would put target on backs of conservatives.

State would control learning.

'Barbarians knocking at the gate'

Free speech will go out the window.

Ohio's colleges and universities may not "endorse, oppose, comment, or take action" on any banned topic, which include "climate change, electoral politics, foreign policy, diversity, equity, and inclusion programs, immigration policy, marriage, or abortion."

About the Author:

John Plecnik is an associate professor of Law at Cleveland State University and a Lake County commissioner.

The only Republican to vote against the Second Amendment and "Constitutional Carry" in the Ohio General Assembly has yet another unsolicited "gift" for conservatives — a speech code fit for a dictator. Senate Bill 83 is a dumpster fire that threatens to incinerate free speech in higher education.Speaking as a conservative Republican who just so happens to be a law professor at Cleveland State University and Sen. Jerry Cirino's constituent in Lake County, his proposed legislation is a poorly disguised big government takeover of Ohio's colleges and universities.If I were a state senator rather than a faculty senator, I would vote "no" on Senate Bill 83 and introduce something positive, like a 100% property tax exemption for seniors.The bill endangers conservative professors and students, threatens the accreditation of our colleges and universities, and attacks free speech as well as academic freedom on campus.Ohio's chilling new pro-ignorance bill a threat that will drive off studentsAdmitting "white privilege" shouldn't be required at Ohio universitiesFirst, the institution of tenure and fair evaluations protect minority viewpoints, and we all know conservatives are in the tiny minority on campus.Senate Bill 83 also requires student evaluations to make up no less than half of a professor's teaching evaluation. This will immediately result inas fearful professors seek to cater to their students rather than educate them.Ignore 'hysteria.' Freedoms attack on Ohio campuses. My bill will protect them Second, Senate Bill 83 attempts to micromanage our universities, right down to dictating how syllabi will be posted on their websites. This micromanagement, along with voluminous requirements on diversity issues, clearly conflict with the requirements of many regional and national accreditation agencies.The fact that a sitting chairman in the Ohio Senate formally introduced a bill to his committee without vetting it for accreditation is powerful evidence that no elected official actually read it first.Finally, Cirino and I do agree on one thing: "Our First Amendment is under assault in academia."However, Senate Bill 83 and speech codes like it are the barbarians knocking at the gate.In its 39 propaganda-ridden pages , Senate Bill 83 does nothing to promote intellectual diversity.It does nothing to reduce discrimination against conservative students and professors. Contrary to Cirino's more specific claims, it does not even address "woke fiefdoms" or critical race theory.Instead, Senate Bill 83each of which are dubbed aLike a Soviet gulag or the Communist Party of China, this legislation provides thatLast year , I publicly joined with Cleveland State University as a whole in condemning the unprovoked and unjustified war by Russian President Vladimir Putin against the people of Ukraine. As Senate Bill 83 is currently written, this statement would violate the law.In fact, Christian colleges and universities that accept state funding would be prohibited from trying to hire faculty or staff of the same faith or who oppose partial birth abortion.This is a free country, or at least it used to be one.With respect, one man from Kirtland should not have the power to impose his own personal speech code on the rest of Ohio. One man should not have the power to define what is or is not "controversial" for the rest of us. Make no mistake,To save free speech, we need to shoot it down now.