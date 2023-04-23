© Twitter



At least 11 people have been injured after a car drove into a crowd at an international kite-flying festival in northern France on Saturday, according to reports.and collided into pedestrians in the seaside town of Berck-sur-Mer at around 6:25pm near rue de l'Ancien Calvaire.The most seriously injured were four women, including two pensioners, aged 75 and 82, the emergency services said.The circumstances of the crash and the condition of the elderly driver are unclear.by the police, according to reports in France.The annual festival is held over several days, attracting hundreds of thousands of visitors from around the world.