Grassley and Johnson have sent a letter to Zuckerberg noting:
"In October 2020, when the New York Post published articles based on evidence from Hunter Biden's laptop, many news and social media organizations inappropriately rushed to censor and discredit the initial reporting and falsely labeled it as 'disinformation.'"Mainstream media outlets have finally admitted that the information gleaned from the laptop was not Russian disinformation but was in fact real.
The senators wrote:
"You recently appeared to indicate that the reason why Facebook made the unwise decision to censor articles about Hunter Biden's laptop was based on an alert from the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Whistleblowers have also alleged to Senator Johnson that local FBI leadership instructed its employees not to look at the Hunter Biden laptop immediately after the FBI had obtained it. Americans deserve to know whether the FBI used Facebook as part of their alleged plan to discredit information about Hunter Biden. Congress and the American people require clarity with respect to the extent the FBI communicated with Facebook during the 2020 election about Hunter Biden-related information."Hunter Biden's problems continue to get worse.
During his 2020 campaign, then-Democratic presidential contender Joe Biden repeatedly said he was never involved with Hunter Biden's business ventures and never discussed them. However, a new report published Tuesday appears to refute those claims definitively.
Fox News Digital reported:
"Four business partners, a vice president, and two assistants at Hunter Biden's now-defunct firm visited the White House more than 80 times when his father was vice president in the Obama administration."Joan Mayer, who claims to have served as the Vice President of Hunter's former investment firm, Rosemont Seneca Advisors, from 2008 to 2017 on LinkedIn, had at least 17 recorded visits to the White House during that period, according to visitor logs examined by Fox News Digital.
In October 2009, Mayer attended a vice-presidential briefing and had a meeting with Danielle Borrin, who was then an aide to Vice President Biden. Just a few weeks later, Mayer had another meeting with Nancy Orloff, who was then an executive assistant to Biden, in the West Wing. The logs also show that in July 2013, Mayer had a meeting with Kellen Suber, another executive assistant to Vice President Biden, in the West Wing, the outlet reported.
According to visitor logs, Mayer attended holiday receptions at the Vice President's official residence at Number One Observatory Circle in December 2013 and 2014. In September 2015, she also attended a Jewish community reception at the same location, Fox News Digital noted further.
Additionally, Mayer had a meeting with Kaitlyn Demers, who was serving as an associate counsel in Biden's office, in June 2016 at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building (EEOB), which houses the Vice President's ceremonial office, the outlet said, citing the logs.
Meanwhile, Anne Marie Person, another former assistant of Hunter Biden, visited the Obama White House on at least five occasions before leaving the firm in 2014 to join then-Vice President Biden's staff, as per the visitor logs.
One of her visits in April 2014 included a meeting with Kathy Chung, a former Biden aide who now serves as the Pentagon's deputy director of protocol. It is likely that the meeting was related to her job interview at the Pentagon, the outlet speculated.
During her five-year tenure working for Biden, Chung regularly communicated with Hunter, the report said. She transmitted information about then-VP's schedule and passed messages directly from him to Hunter and assistants in his office, as Fox News Digital reported previously.
In May 2014, Person was hired as a staff assistant to the then-VP. Her brother, Francis "Fran" Person, was a longtime Biden aide who left the White House a few months after Anne Marie joined Biden's office, said the report, adding:
FOX Business previously reported on Fran Person's ties to Hunter and how Rosemont Seneca Advisors had a financial stake in a company run by Fran and a Chinese executive with ties to officials at some of the highest levels of the Communist Party of China. Person previously claimed that "Hunter Biden, Rosemont Seneca Advisors or any affiliate or associate have never held any equity in any Harves affiliated company," despite multiple emails from Hunter and his business partner Eric Schwerin contradicting this claim.During their roles in the Obama-Biden administration, both Person siblings stayed in frequent communication with Hunter Biden and Devon Archer, then-president of Rosemont Seneca Advisors, using their government emails.
Fran would go on to visit the White House at least seven times after he left his role there and later became a top executive at the Harves Group, a DC-based affiliate of China's Harves Century Group, a "top tier private chinese real estate development firm," according to a 2015 email from Fran to Hunter. Person previously told Fox News Digital the visits were "personal in nature" and that he was "visiting with old colleagues and friends."
Schwerin, who "managed almost every aspect" of the financial affairs of the Bidens, according to Hunter's ex-wife, had visited the White House at least 27 times during the Obama administration, the reports said.
A review of visitor logs revealed that he had met with Anne Marie Person at least three times between February and June 2016. Steve Ricchetti, Biden's current White House counselor, also met with Schwerin at least twice in 2016. These meetings took place in room 272 on February 29 and in room 276 on August 17 at the Old Executive Office Building (OEOB), said the outlet.
Comment: Lying is a house of cards, a tenuous false reality.