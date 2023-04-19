fireball
We received 96 reports about a fireball seen over Bremen, Drenthe, Friesland, Gelderland, Groningen, Nedersaksen, Niedersachsen, Noord-Brabant, Noord-Holland, Overijssel, Région Wallonne, Rheinland-Pfalz, Schleswig-Holsten, Utrecht and Zuid-Holland on Tuesday, April 18th 2023 around 19:57 UT.

For this event, we received one video.