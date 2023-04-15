© Geoffroy VAN DER HASSELT / AFP



On Friday evening the Constitutional Council ruled in favour of the majority of Emmanuel Macron's planned pension reform - representing the last step on the legal and political process to challenge the highly controversial reform bill.In Paris there were some, isolated violent moments, with barriers anddemonstrators.There were clashes in the Marais area after a spontaneous demo at the town hall, at which Vélib' hire bikes were set alight, and later trouble flared near Bastille.In Nantesin Lyon., the traditional day for marches and demonstrations.Sophie Binet, newly elected leader of the hardline CGT union, called for "a popular tsunami - a historic, massive, family-friendly and festive day of protest" against the pension reform on Monday, May 1st.