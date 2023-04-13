© Getty Images / Win McNamee



Elon Musk has accused a BBC reporter of lying about hate speech on Twitter. An audio excerpt from a Twitter Spaces discussion showed US-based tech journalist James Clayton struggling to justify his own questions on the alleged rise of offensive content on the social media platform.At one point in the interview, Clayton asked Musk to respond to claims that hate speech had become more prevalent on Twitter, and that there was not enough moderation staff after Musk admitted to laying off over 80% of the company's workforce since his takeover last October.After Musk asked the reporter to clarify the allegations, Clayton claimed that he had personally seen more "hateful content" in his 'For You' feed since the billionaire took over the company."Then, I say, sir, that you don't know what you're talking about," Musk interjected.The BBC reporter insisted that there are "many organizations" that have noted a rise in offensive content on the platform. Musk dismissed that notion, stating that "people say all sorts of nonsense," which prompted Clayton to move on to the next topic.The journalist then asked Musk about Twitter changing its Covid misinformation rules. The billionaire replied that "Covid is no longer an issue" and argued thatThe British broadcaster later aired parts of the interview and simply ran with the headline: 'Elon Musk speaks to the BBC'.Despite his criticism of the broadcaster, Musk said during the interview that Twitter will change the BBC's recently added "government-funded organization" label on the social media platform to say that it is "publicly-funded" instead.