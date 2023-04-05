© Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia



Her first task was to go to the Listva bookstore in St. Petersburg and strike up a friendship with Tatarsky, who was holding an event there. Afterwards, she was reportedly told via Telegram that she had to travel to Moscow. A taxi driver in the capital, who was likely unaware of what he was doing, then gave Trepova a package that contained a golden figurine.



Upon receiving the package, Trepova was instructed to return to St. Petersburg to meet with Tatarsky at the Street Bar 1 café, where he was holding another event for his followers. She was allegedly told to give the figurine to Tatarsky as a gift, and "come up with something about the heroes of the Wagner PMC," according to Fontanka.



"Then, we will act," Trepova was reportedly told by her handlers, who said they had booked her a flight to Uzbekistan, from where she would be transported to Kiev. Trepova reported her every move to her contact, sending messages such as "I'm arriving at the café," "I'm about to present the figurine to Tatarsky," and "I've handed it over."

According to Fontanka, Trepova claimed to investigators that she had made friends with an activist online and was offered the chance of an editorial position in Kiev at an unnamed media channel. However, to "prove that she knows how to deal with Russian propaganda." Fontanka claims that those arguments appear plausible as Trepova did not leave the building after handing over the statuette, and did not hesitate to sit next to it when Tatarsky invited her to join him on stage not long before it detonated.