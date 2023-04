deemed too big to fail

brings with it significant execution risk."

Swiss news agency SonntagsZeitung weekly reported on Sunday that the UBS takeover of Credit Suisse could result in layoffs of up toacross the world, amounting to approximately 36,000 positions.This comes after UBS announced the rushed acquisition of Credit Suisse, which was arranged under the auspices of Swiss authorities on March 19.The mergerSwitzerland's largest bank UBS announced on Wednesday that it would re-assign former chief executive Sergio Ermottientailing the Credit Suisse merger.SonntagsZeitung reported on Sunday, citing sources that requested anonymity, that the management was considering layoffs between 20 and 30 percent, or 25,000 to 36,000 jobs., the source added, without disclosing further details as to which kinds of posts may be affected.Prior to the acquisition, UBS and Credit Suisse employed a little over 72,000 and 50,000 workers respectively.