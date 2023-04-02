© Gary Hershorn



New York City was hit by a thunderstorm Saturday night, and the front put on quite a spectacular lightning show. At one point, a bolt struck the top of One World Trade Center and the video and still photos of the incident are absolutely breathtaking.Check this out:That's simply amazing.Check out these still photos:That looks like something out of Ghostbusters. I'm fully waiting for Gozer to show up and and the Stay Puft Marshmallow Man to descend on the city.