Earth Changes
Heavy rains, flooding destroy homes in Peru
News.com.au
Fri, 31 Mar 2023 12:17 UTC
Source: Reuters
See Also:
Reader Comments
( No Comments )
Latest News
- Heavy rains, flooding destroy homes in Peru
- Alta Ski Area in Utah surpasses 800 inches of snowfall this season for first time in recorded history
- Snowbasin resort in Utah has snowiest month on record
- Conservative students unlikely to voice opinions at University of Wisconsin System schools: survey
- New newspeak just dropped: Michigan State inclusive language guide says 'bunny,' 'gift,' 'America' are offensive
- US tornadoes: At least six dead after winds rip through southern and Midwest states
- US Navy employs new suicide prevention strategy - AP
- Bay Area police union leader allegedly smuggled fentanyl into US to sell in bulk
- It's not an insurrection when we do it: Three Democrat state lawmakers join protesters invading Tennessee state capitol
- Rand Paul says Fauci is lying about being retired, is secretly working for Biden admin
- America, the reality TV show, reaches new depths with Trump's indictment
- Study reveals first osteological evidence of severed hands in ancient Egypt
- US bank deposits decline sharply for second straight week
- Austria: 20 lawmakers walk out of parliament during Zelensky speech saying it 'violated principle of neutrality'
- Ominous: UK begins mandatory roll out of 'smart' meters for gas and water, gas users will suffer 'net zero' penalties
- Outrage as Tech giants build 'hyperscaler' data centres on fertile farmland in The Netherlands
- Bits of Saturn's rings are falling onto the planet and heating it up, new study suggests
- MSM's new obsession: Labelling criticism of 15-minute cities 'conspiracy theories'
- What happens next after Donald Trump's indictment
- From media outlet to 'non-state hostile intelligence service'
- It's not an insurrection when we do it: Three Democrat state lawmakers join protesters invading Tennessee state capitol
- Rand Paul says Fauci is lying about being retired, is secretly working for Biden admin
- America, the reality TV show, reaches new depths with Trump's indictment
- Austria: 20 lawmakers walk out of parliament during Zelensky speech saying it 'violated principle of neutrality'
- What happens next after Donald Trump's indictment
- From media outlet to 'non-state hostile intelligence service'
- No more double standards and impunity. West provokes Russia. Result: Nukes in Belarus on NATO's borders
- Donald Trump was just indicted...but why?
- Canada: Polievre SLAMS Trudeau for claiming legal firearms should be banned in response to knife crimes
- 'Not as generous': Polish leader hits Germany over Ukraine support
- Best of the Web: Manhattan Grand Jury votes to indict Donald Trump, Trump responds, DeSantis says Florida will not extradite
- Certainty Trap: L'Entente is a bitter pill for the West
- Russia has right to fight security threats, 'it's creating a more equitable world order' - Nicaragua Foreign Minister FM
- World Court rules US illegally froze some Iran assets, must pay compensation
- WSJ reporter Evan Gershkovich arrested in Russia over spying claims
- Rep. Jim Jordan: IRS has 'hard deadline' to hand over documents on Matt Taibbi house raid
- Western Europe once ruled the world, now its former powers are just vassals of the US
- Report: House Republicans to subpoena Antony Blinken for Afghanistan withdrawal dissent cable
- Trump's lead over DeSantis doubles in latest GOP primary race poll
- Ukraine can't defend itself against Russia's newest jets
- Conservative students unlikely to voice opinions at University of Wisconsin System schools: survey
- New newspeak just dropped: Michigan State inclusive language guide says 'bunny,' 'gift,' 'America' are offensive
- US Navy employs new suicide prevention strategy - AP
- Bay Area police union leader allegedly smuggled fentanyl into US to sell in bulk
- US bank deposits decline sharply for second straight week
- Ominous: UK begins mandatory roll out of 'smart' meters for gas and water, gas users will suffer 'net zero' penalties
- Outrage as Tech giants build 'hyperscaler' data centres on fertile farmland in The Netherlands
- MSM's new obsession: Labelling criticism of 15-minute cities 'conspiracy theories'
- Body blow to activists: Whopping 82% of Berlin's voters refused to support 2030 climate neutrality
- Congress to consider new no-fly list for unruly passengers
- Escobar diary account from Moscow: The Capital of the Multipolar World
- 'QAnon Shaman' gets early release
- 9 killed in Army Black Hawk helicopter crash in Kentucky
- Disney cuts Marvel Entertainment Chair Ike Perlmutter following massive layoffs
- Whopping 82% of Berlin's voters refuse to support net zero 2030 as referendum fails
- 'Trans Day of Vengeance' protest in DC cancelled, organizers claim there was a 'credible threat to life and safety'
- Trans anti-Christian video game attacking 'gender-critical tyrants' released months before school attack
- Best of the Web: A guide to understanding the hoax of the century
- Massive food fraud and safety scandal engulfs UK
- Huge fire as 40-car train hauling hazardous substances derails in Minnesota city, Barge carrying toxic methanol spills 1,400 tons into Ohio river
- Study reveals first osteological evidence of severed hands in ancient Egypt
- Yak milk consumption among Mongol Empire elites
- Researchers use 21st century methods to record 2,000 years of ancient graffiti in Egypt
- 'A total fiasco in all aspects': 20 years on, how the illegal invasion of Iraq backfired on the US
- Indigenous people of the American West used 'sacred' horses a half-century earlier than previously thought
- 2,000 ram heads discovered at Temple of Rameses II in Egypt
- Fire reveals Notre-Dame de Paris Cathedral was historical first in using iron reinforcements in the 12th century
- Unique and very well-preserved prehistoric engravings found in southwestern Catalonia
- Research team uncovers further ceiling paintings in the temple of Esna, Egypt
- 'Prehistoric' mummified bear discovered in Siberian permafrost isn't what we thought, nor do we know how it got there
- Ancient ring ditch unearthed in Derbyshire, UK
- Ancient structures in the Arabian desert reveal fragments of mysterious rituals
- The world's oldest swords discovered in Turkey
- Magnetic fields to be used to explore submerged civilisations
- Researchers help reveal evidence of rare Romano-Celtic temple near Lancaster Castle
- Oldest reference to Norse god Odin found in Danish treasure
- Roman era sphinx uncovered at Dendera temple complex
- Runes were just as advanced as Roman alphabet writing, says researcher
- World's first horse riders found near the Black Sea
- Ancient Roman 'spike defenses' made famous by Julius Caesar found in Germany
- Bits of Saturn's rings are falling onto the planet and heating it up, new study suggests
- Earth's anisotropic inner core structure driven by dipole geomagnetic field
- Plants scream when stressed or hurt — they're 'rather noisy': study
- Magnetic storms can destroy up to a quarter of the Earth's ozone layer, new study reveals
- The sun has developed a 'coronal hole' 20 times the size of Earth
- Mathematicians have finally discovered an elusive 'einstein' tile
- Brightest gamma-ray burst ever detected defies explanation
- Russian company unveils ChatGPT competitor
- STEVE appears over Bozeman, Montana during most intense geomagnetic storm in nearly 6 years
- New experiment translates quantum information between technologies in an important step for the quantum internet
- Eminent Oxford scientist says wind power "fails on every count"
- Oldest evidence of a meteor collision with Earth discovered in Australia
- DNA from Beethoven's hair offers clues to cause of death
- Colossal solar tornado spotted swirling over Sun's surface
- Breakthrough in the understanding of quantum turbulence
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: ChatGPT and the Heralds of AI's Subjugation of Humanity - with Joe Allen
- Chat-GPT pretended to be blind and tricked a human into solving a CAPTCHA
- A 'fire wolf' fish could expand what we know about one unusual deep-sea ecosystem
- Two active volcanoes on Venus revealed in images taken by NASA's Magellan spacecraft 3 decades ago
- Peer-reviewed paper cites Stephen Meyer to critique Darwinian Evolution
- Heavy rains, flooding destroy homes in Peru
- Alta Ski Area in Utah surpasses 800 inches of snowfall this season for first time in recorded history
- Snowbasin resort in Utah has snowiest month on record
- US tornadoes: At least six dead after winds rip through southern and Midwest states
- Snowiest March ever recorded for Lake Tahoe area in California - also 3rd snowiest month ever
- California hit with heavy rain, snow from 13th atmospheric river of the season
- Alabama bridge collapses after heavy rain and flooding
- 200-foot tornado filmed in Chhattisgarh, India
- Dog attack in Panola County, Mississippi caught on camera
- Shallow magnitude 6.3 earthquake strikes offshore central Chile town
- Torrential rains in Yemen cause floods and cut off towns
- 2022/23 is now officially Mammoth Mountain, California's snowiest season ever with 870 inches of snowfall
- Wild bear goes on ferocious rampage through village in Uttar Pradesh, India
- Officer shoots dog after 4 of them attacked in Tenerife, Spain
- Colombia - Floods destroy homes in Cauca, 1,500 families affected
- Brazil - Over 10,000 displaced by floods in Acre State
- 5,000 lightning strikes in just 30 MINUTES over a district within Odisha, India - 5 killed
- Indonesia's Anak Krakatoa volcano erupts, belches huge ash tower
- First major wildfire of year in Spain burns through 4,000 hectares
- Seven dead, 25 families left homeless after flash flood in Kenya
- Best of the Web: Night turned into day by bright meteor fireball over Beijing, China
- Bolide over the Mediterranean Sea (March 24)
- Meteor fireball over the Mediterranean Sea (March 21)
- Meteor fireball over the Dakotas and Minnesota on March 23
- Meteor fireball over Arizona and Texas on March 23
- Stunning bolide over south of Spain (March 21)
- Meteor fireball explodes three times over Hungary on March 18
- Meteor fireball over Puerto Rico on March 20
- Meteor fireball over Spain (March 18)
- Meteor fireball over Alberta and Saskatchewan, Canada on March 18
- Meteor fireball over the Mediterranean Sea (March 14)
- Meteor fireball over Louisiana and other states on March 15
- Meteor fireball over New Jersey and nearby states on March 14
- Meteor fireball over Connecticut and nearby states on March 12
- Meteor fireball over Spain (March 12)
- Best of the Web: Boom! Japanese astronomer catches meteorite smashing into the moon on Feb. 23
- Meteor fireball over Florida on March 12
- Meteor fireball over south of Spain (March 8)
- Meteor fireball over Ontario, New York and Pennsylvania on March 9
- Meteor fireball over Canada on March 7
- COVID-19 not responsible for "explosion" in heart deaths. Major autopsy study shows "must be the vaccine"
- Expert calls for vitamin B test on dementia patients following meta-analysis showing supplementation is three-times as effective as any drug
- Dozens of families damaged by AstraZeneca jab launch legal fight
- Myocarditis spiked 130% in US military in 2021, new data show
- Vaccine-makers prep bird flu shot for humans 'just in case'
- Pfizer, CDC withheld evidence of myocarditis after COVID shots, new documents reveal
- Polio outbreak in Burundi caused by oral vaccine - ABC News
- Did the ivermectin ban cost lives?
- Report linking fluoride to lower IQ in children made public after CDC, HHS tried to block it
- Broken Science Initiative
- Increased mortality in children and adolescents between 2019-2020: Researchers ignore global lockdowns, blame drugs, guns and cars
- Best of the Web: Study: More infant vaccines lead to higher infant mortality
- Bombshell from Germany's Federal Minister of Health
- mRNA vaccine contamination much worse than thought: Jabs "up to 35%" DNA that turns human cells into long-term spike protein factories
- Why isn't the CDC warning parents that masking their kids creates unacceptably high levels of CO2?
- Dissolution of Spike Protein by Nattokinase
- Getting good quality sleep could add several years to your lifespan
- D.C mother sues doctor who secretly gave her children COVID vaccines without consent
- Humans don't hibernate but they do need more sleep in winter, new study suggests
- Best of the Web: mRNA vaccines contain DNA that may turn human cells into long-term spike protein factories - study
- Welcome to the age of average
- Obstacles to gratitude and its life-changing power
- The win condition: Rethinking one's online life
- Towards building the American lyceum
- Flashback: Reaching for the Mark of the Beast
- Why the mental health of liberal girls sank first and fastest
- Amber Heards all the way down
- Why is everyone so messed up? Carl Jung explains neurosis
- How consciousness in animals could be researched
- The essence of evil
- Mental jigsaw - How AI carves out space in your brain
- The spirit has left us
- What is the Longhouse?
- A history of lost adventure: On the tragic death of the boys' adventure novel
- Neurologists offer explanation for political polarization in societies
- SOTT Focus: Reclaiming Diversity
- Best of the Web: Tonic Intersectionality
- Near-death research slowly fills in the picture
- Brain area necessary for fluid intelligence identified
- Jordan Peterson against the spirit of totalitarianism
- Pentagon officials suggest alien mothership in our solar system could send mini probes to Earth
- Trucker's dashcam video records creepy ghost-like figure on Arizona highway
- Hundreds of UFO sightings in Southwestern Ontario since the 1990s
- The Day The Earth Stands Still
- Metallic-looking orb is seen flying over Iraqi city of Mosul in 2016 - first ever publicly revealed UFO footage taken by US spy plane in a conflict zone
- Best of the Web: US govt receives more than 350 new UFO reports, mostly from US military personnel
- 'We have nothing' showing UFOs are of alien origin, says US Defense official
- Residents in rural Wisconsin share extraordinary videos of possible UFO sighting
- US nuclear submarine 'buzzed by underwater object' traveling 'faster than speed of sound': Scientist
- Mystery of History - Flight 19, the lost squadron
- UFO releasing smaller UFOs over the Moon?
- FBI conducts "no-knock warrant" at home of owner of website devoted to Area 51
- Prepare for alien encounter now before it's too late, warn scientists
- New documentary reveals people claim they saw aliens after UFO crash-landed in Brazil in 1996
- NASA announces 16 people who will study UFOs to see what's natural—and what isn't
- Dramatic videos of UFOs over the Pacific are revealed by airline captains and Air Force pilots
- Government report claims 'cosmic' and 'phantom' UFOs are all over Ukraine's skies
- Best of the Web: Navy warns watchdog site releasing all UFO videos would 'harm national security'
- 2 separate Bigfoot sightings reported in South Carolina this year
- UFO shot down an ICBM in 1964 claims alleged witness
- Zelensky disappointed to learn Orlando Bloom not actually a fearsome elf warrior
- Kanye West changes his mind about Jewish people
- Parrot's big mouth gets Indian men life sentences
- Government demands TikTok stop spying on Americans: 'That's our job'
- Biden assures Americans their bank deposits are safe in Ukraine
- Manhattan DA Bragg announces plan to get Trump elected in 2024
- Hilarious! Elon Musk triggers angry old man Olbermann with tweet
- Democrats warn that anyone watching unedited Jan 6 tapes could arrive at 'unapproved' conclusions
- UK says the Russians sank the Titanic
- Desperate King Charles to ask The Wolfe Tones to play at his coronation
- For convenience, Treasury Secretary Yellen gives Zelensky own key to US Treasury
- Man regrets transitioning to woman after seeing line for restroom
- Southern California covered in 6 feet of Global Warming
- CNN's rating for 'This Morning' jumped 5% without Don Lemon: report
- Hunter asks dad to pick up his paycheck as long as he's in Kyiv
- Biden shatters the World Record
- Tech companies continuing to mine classic dystopian sci-fi novels for ideas
- Exasperated aliens: 'OK, take us to a different leader,' after trying to communicate with Joe Biden
- Nikki Haley officially launches campaign for someone to pick her as Veep
- Biden sends arrangement of fighter jets spelling 'be mine' to Zelensky for Valentine's Day
Copenhagen, 2 March 2023
Quote of the Day
There is no safe dose of radiation.
- Prof. Edward P. Radford, Physician and Epidemiologist
Recent Comments
'The Ballistics Report Is In: Pfizer Lot# FL8095 Murdered 2 and Injured 1262 Children'.Kevin McKernan Sequenced the Contents of Vials. by Sasha...
Ukrainian president imposes sanctions on 33 (lol 🤡) Russian individuals, 225 companies [Link] :P in terra si caecus luscus rex 👁️ estscientia est...
I'd be looking towards our Sun for answers for Saturn's heating up and the destruction of its rings. There been an increase in frequency and...
Here is a link to a YT video of a woman struck by lightning, and what she experienced. [Link]
Someone please tell me this idiocy will come to an end sooner, rather than later.