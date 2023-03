In response to an increasing number of players engaging in silent protests against the NHL's Pride Nights, a new report claims the league is re-evaluating the events which may lead to them being canceled Currently, all of the teams in the NHL hold Pride nights, however some now do so without the themed jerseys as the events are planned by the individual teams, not the league.Bettman told the outlet, "This is one issue where players for a variety of reasons may not feel comfortable wearing the uniform as a form of endorsement."Last Thursday night Florida Panthers players Eric and Marc Staal refused to wear the jerseys citing their Christian beliefs.Buffalo Sabres defenseman Ilya Lyubushkin has announced that he would not take part in the pregame warmup Monday because the team is scheduled to wear Pride jerseys due to fears of retribution at home in Russian because of the Kremlin's anti-gay law.The Chicago Blackhawks opted for their players not to wear the Pride-night jerseys citing Russia's anti-gay law stating that they were concerned for their players safety when they return home.