Society's Child
Transgenderism is 'natural enemy' of Christianity - Tucker, 'Trans Day of Vengeance' looms
RT
Wed, 29 Mar 2023 17:39 UTC
This week's mass shooting by a transgender person who targeted a private Christian elementary school in Nashville, Tennessee, may portend more such violence because of an inherent clash of ideologies, Fox News Host Tucker Carlson has claimed.
"Christianity and transgender orthodoxy are wholly incompatible theologies," Carlson said on his show Tuesday night. "They can never be reconciled. They are on a collision course with each other." He added that the two ideologies are diametrically opposed, making transgenderism the "natural enemy" of Christianity.
Monday's shooting left six people dead, including three children, and Nashville police said the 28-year-old killer may have been motivated by "some resentment" about having been made to attend the Christian school when she was growing up in the area.
Carlson's show did a segment last week on an alleged rise in transgender militance, citing a report by state-funded broadcaster NPR on activists arming themselves because they perceive themselves as being under threat of attack. He said he concluded at the time that given the clash of ideologies, the anti-Christian side would draw blood first. "Yesterday morning, tragically, our fears were confirmed," he said, referring to the Nashville shooting.
"Trans ideology claims dominion over nature itself," Carlson said. "We can change the identity we were born with, they will tell you with wild-eyed certainty. Christians can never agree with this because these are powers they believe God alone possesses."
"That unwillingness to agree, that failure to acknowledge the trans person's dominion over nature, incites and enrages some in the trans community. People who believe they're God can't stand to be reminded that they're not."
Carlson criticized President Joe Biden for reacting to the shooting by renewing his call for a ban on assault rifles, saying politicians are using the incident for political leverage rather than examining the root causes.
"Yesterday's massacre did not happen because of lax gun laws. Yesterday's massacre happened because of a deranged and demonic ideology that is infecting this country with the encouragement of people like Joe Biden," he said.
He added that the "trans movement is targeting Christians, including with violence." Most Christian leaders don't want to admit that reality, Carlson said, because confronting the threat would require taking "deeply unfashionable positions."
Comment: We're seeing the rise of the militant trans ideologue in real time. From The Daily Mail:
Controversial group behind 'Trans Day of Vengeance' raised money for firearms training - as other trans protestors pose with guns ahead of march in DC on Saturday
Despite three nine-year-olds being gunned down by a transgender shooter at a private Christian school in Nashville, activists are still rallying the troops to protest for a 'Trans Day of Vengeance' - months after raising money for firearms training.
Transgender shooter Audrey Hale opened fire on the Covenant School in Nashville at 10.30am on Monday, killing Hallie Scruggs, William Kinney and Evelyn Dieckhaus during her rampage at the school.
But despite rising political tensions across the country, which saw a press secretary for Arizona Democrat Governor post a Tweet about shooting transphobes, the Trans Radical Activist Network (TRAN) is pushing forward with their protest in DC.
The Virginia chapter of the group held a 'dance party fundraiser' in Richmond 'benefiting firearm/self-defense training for trans-Virginians' on March 7, before the mass shooting had taken place.
In statements, the group has taken pains to distance themselves from Hale, and her actions, and changed the name of the protest before the brutal slayings.
The protest on Saturday was initially meant to be called a 'day of visibility' but rebranded before the shooting to vengeance because it means 'fighting back with vehemence' - though the group was quick to say they do not 'encourage or promote violence' when contacted by DailyMail.com.
Twitter has been removing the posts that could be deemed threatening or involve guns associated with the 'TransDayofVengeance' hashtag - but it is unclear exactly how many were others posing with weapons as they have since been deleted.
Ella Irwin, Twitter's head of trust and safety, wrote that the company removed more than 5,000 tweets that included a poster for the event.
She said: 'We do not support tweets that incite violence irrespective of who posts them.
'Vengeance' does not imply peaceful protest. Organizing or support for peaceful protests is ok.'
Two other trans activists have since posted footage and photos of themselves with rifles, which appear to be in direct response to the Nashville shooting.
One says that she will use the weapon for 'protection' against 'transphobes' who target them.
Kayla Denker, who describes themselves as a 'communist, archaeologist and writer, posted the video of herself with her gun after the incident in Nashville - despite saying 'advocating for trans people to arm ourselves is not any kind of a solution to the genocide we are facing'.
She is also appealing for help with the medical bills for her transition on her social media, which has now been locked down.
...
Wait for karmic retribution.