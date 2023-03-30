© Getty Images / Jason Koerner



Tucker Carlson has warned of more US anti-Christian violence like transgender shooter's attack on Tennessee school.This week's mass shooting by a transgender person who targeted a private Christian elementary school in Nashville, Tennessee, may portend more such violence because of an inherent clash of ideologies, Fox News Host Tucker Carlson has claimed.Monday's shooting left six people dead, including three children, and Nashville police said the 28-year-old killer may have been motivated by "some resentment" about having been made to attend the Christian school when she was growing up in the area.Carlson criticized President Joe Biden for reacting to the shooting by renewing his call for a ban on assault rifles, saying politicians are using the incident for political leverage rather than examining the root causes."Yesterday's massacre did not happen because of lax gun laws.he said.He added that the "trans movement is targeting Christians, including with violence." Most Christian leaders don't want to admit that reality, Carlson said, because confronting the threat would require taking "deeply unfashionable positions."