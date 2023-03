Eight men, including a Portland -area high school administrator, were arrested and charged in relation to their alleged participation in a sex trafficking sting conducted by local law enforcement.As announced by the city of Lake Oswego's police department, they "conducted a human sex trafficking mission with the assistance of the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office, Oregon City Police, Milwaukie Police, and Sandy Police," on Thursday, March 23, 2023."During the operation,," the department stated, going on to describe how the eight suspects allegedly agreed to meet with the supposed trafficking victims, and were subsequently "arrested and charged with the relevant crimes."Suspects Stephen R. Berry, Maximilien Aquitaine, Austin L. Olson, Vincent S. Namauleg, German D. Pascual, Jake R. Walt, and Erik J. Bjorman were all cited and released for Commercial Sexual Solicitation, officials said. However, according to the Lake Oswego Police Department, the assistant principal of Centennial High School in Gresham, Oregon was hit with additional charges."Terrance A. Schloth (1/11/71) of Gresham, OR initially gave a false name and refused to identify himself," police stated. "As a result, he was lodged at the Clackamas County Jail in order to get a positive identification. He was charged for Commercial Sexual Solicitation (ORS 167.008) and the additional charge of Giving False Information to a Peace Officer in Connection with a Citation (ORS 162.385).", going from a Reynolds High School physical education teacher , to educational leader, to dean of students, and eventually serving as the assistant principal in 2014 before moving to the Centennial School District.According to his school profile , two of the accused administrator's children attend Centennial as well. The school district placed Schloth on administrative leave following his arrest, Conan Daily reported.