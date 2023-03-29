Society's Child
Progressive Portland area school administrator arrested in human sex trafficking sting
The Post Millennial
Wed, 29 Mar 2023 16:49 UTC
As announced by the city of Lake Oswego's police department, they "conducted a human sex trafficking mission with the assistance of the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office, Oregon City Police, Milwaukie Police, and Sandy Police," on Thursday, March 23, 2023.
"During the operation, decoys (law enforcement officers) were contacted by men who offered to pay money in exchange for the decoys to perform requested sexual acts," the department stated, going on to describe how the eight suspects allegedly agreed to meet with the supposed trafficking victims, and were subsequently "arrested and charged with the relevant crimes."
Suspects Stephen R. Berry, Maximilien Aquitaine, Austin L. Olson, Vincent S. Namauleg, German D. Pascual, Jake R. Walt, and Erik J. Bjorman were all cited and released for Commercial Sexual Solicitation, officials said. However, according to the Lake Oswego Police Department, the assistant principal of Centennial High School in Gresham, Oregon was hit with additional charges.
"Terrance A. Schloth (1/11/71) of Gresham, OR initially gave a false name and refused to identify himself," police stated. "As a result, he was lodged at the Clackamas County Jail in order to get a positive identification. He was charged for Commercial Sexual Solicitation (ORS 167.008) and the additional charge of Giving False Information to a Peace Officer in Connection with a Citation (ORS 162.385)."
According to 52-year-old Schloth's LinkedIn page, he had been working in education for over 27 years, going from a Reynolds High School physical education teacher, to educational leader, to dean of students, and eventually serving as the assistant principal in 2014 before moving to the Centennial School District.
Schloth was a progressive. His LinkedIn boasts of anti-bullying and restorative justice initiatives.
According to his school profile, two of the accused administrator's children attend Centennial as well. The school district placed Schloth on administrative leave following his arrest, Conan Daily reported.
It's rife here in the UK as well, all these new shop fronts appeared mid covid (when people lost businesses) and very very quickly became nail salon/beauty/tanning salons/massage etc.......like maybe 5 or 6 on the same small stretch of shops....in EVERY town (cities come under the police, drugs and knocking shops & license for a cut type deals).
Run by our new friends from the north african and middle eastern countries...who are escaping from the desert heat to bolster the already set up infastructure or gangs/child sex/drug laundering etc.
Now we know why the Epstein men haven't been charged or named.