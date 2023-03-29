Society's Child
Germany to massively increase military aid to Ukraine - Spiegel
RT
Wed, 29 Mar 2023 16:36 UTC
Finance Minister Christian Lindner wrote to the Bundestag on Monday, and the parliamentary budget committee met on Tuesday in secret to consider his request, according to the German outlet. He is asking for €3.2 billion ($3.47 billion) more this year and another €8.8 billion ($9.54 billion) for "ongoing commitments," on top of €2.2 billion ($2.39 billion) already spent on Ukraine.
"Due to the high material losses of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, new supplies of material are required," the treasury wrote, further arguing that a number of procurement and maintenance contracts for "needs-based sustainable equipment" of Kiev's military need to be concluded immediately.
The letter specifically says the Ukrainians need more air defense, armored tracked vehicles - including tanks - and ammunition for tanks and artillery. Supplying the weapons systems also creates a "follow-up obligation" to provide ammunition, service and maintenance, the treasury added.
The additional expenses are "objectively unavoidable," Lindner argues, because "without ongoing support to Ukraine, there is a serious danger of it losing" in the conflict against Russia, "with unforeseeable consequences for peace in Europe."
Even so, Lindner did not want to submit a supplementary budget request for this funding, but asked the parliamentarians to find unspent money in other departments, including the funds appropriate for dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic, according to Spiegel.
Asked about the Spiegel revelations on Tuesday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Berlin's decision to boost aid to Kiev "does not bode well."
"Current relations between Russia and Germany leave much to be desired," Peskov added. "Germany takes an active part in pumping up Ukraine with weapons, directly and indirectly increasing its level of involvement in the conflict."
The Russian Defense Ministry estimated that the US and its allies had spent over $100 billion to prop up the Ukrainian military by the end of 2022. Multiple Western officials have publicly declared that Russia "must lose" or be "strategically defeated," while insisting that their countries were not actually taking part in the conflict.
When men yield up the privilege of thinking, the last shadow of Liberty quits the horizon.
Recent Comments
Why did US classify footage of 'downed UFOs'? I wonder why? Same MO as Roswell. Also, probably didn't want us to see any American marking on the...
What did the rune inscription actually say? Also, we learn these things 3 years later, as the elites who fund these operations get first dib's on...
The US doesn't need Mexicos oil we have our own, O' thats right, Bribem shut ours down. Chevron and Marathon Petroleum are among the companies...
I've never heard or seen them talk about what they can do. Can it turn on a light, TV, car or is it all read only? Is it's learning contained?...
Trans will always have a problem....they will never be the other gender. No matter what you do to yourself. Then they get depressed. Then they do...
Comment: Nothing like lighting money on fire when one's economy is suffering from sabotage and one's financial sector is one bank failure away from total catastrophe.