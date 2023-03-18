© Sputnik/Vitaly Timkiv



The pilots of the Russian jets that scrambled to identify an American drone that was conducting a reconnaissance mission over the Black Sea have been nominated for decoration, the Defense Ministry announced on Friday.established by Moscow amid the Ukraine conflict, the ministry's statement read. It added that the borders of the area in question had been made known to all users of international airspace.The ministry, however, did not provide any personal information about the pilots, nor did it reveal what awards they might receive.On Tuesday,while accusing Moscow of "unsafe and unprofessional" actions.The Russian Defense Ministry, however, dismissed this accusation, saying that the Su-27s never came in contact with the Reaper, nor did it fire a weapon. It explained thatIn the aftermath of the incident, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin spoke with Shoigu to discuss the matter. Austin reiterated that the drone was "conducting routine operations in international airspace," adding that Washington would "continue to fly and to operate wherever international law allows."