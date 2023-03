People will be hit with the biggest fall in living standards since records began following Jeremy Hunt's Budget, which handed a huge tax cut to the rich The independent Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) said on Wednesday household disposable income would fall by 5.7% over the two financial years 2022-23 and 2023-24.Hunt's biggest announcement was an expansion of free childcare , with parents to be given an extra 30 hours a week for every single child over the age of 9 months, starting the moment maternity or paternity leave ends.The measure will be introduced in stages. From September 2025 every single working parent of under 5s will have access to 30 hours free childcare per week.Hunt also unveiled an increase in the pensions annual tax-free allowance, from £40,000 to £60,000.Labour leader Keir Starmer told the Commons: "We needed a fix for doctors, but the announcement today is a huge giveaway to some of the very wealthiest.