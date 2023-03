© Reuters



"We cannot take the risk of seeing 175 hours of parliamentary debate collapse. We cannot take the risk of seeing the compromise built by the two assemblies dismissed."

"I consider that as things stand, the financial and economic risks are too great to not push through the reform without a vote. Democracy would be respected as a confidence vote would take place."

"This last-minute resort to 49.3 is an extraordinary sign of weakness. She must go."

"The move meant there was 'no legitimacy for this bill' and that its use marked a worrying "authoritarian turning point."

"We should have put it to a vote. We owed that to the opposition, to those who demonstrated their disagreement always in a calm and dignified manner. Defeat or victory, democracy would have spoken. I waver between disappointment and anger."

© Aurelien Morissard/AP



"It's totally illegitimate but [the Macron government] is stuck in a dogma and pushing ahead instead of giving up, listening or exchanging."

"[This] must lead to a response that is equal to the contempt shown to the people. Protests and strikes must gather pace."

France is on the verge of a "democratic breakdown", Emmanuel Macron was warned last night after he rammed his unpopular pension reform through parliament without a vote.A spontaneous demonstration of several thousand people erupted on Thursday night in the Place de la Concorde, in Paris, where fires were lit and protesters clashed with police.To chants of La Marseillaise and "resign" from the opposition,In scenes of high tension, she declared: "We cannot gamble on the future of our pensions, and this reform is necessary."Mr Macron reportedly told ministers during an Elysée crisis meeting that the "financial risks" were too great not to see the reform passed.the hard-Left party, and Marine Le Pen's hard-both said they would- the more likely outcome - opposition groups pledged to seek to overturn the reform by filing an appeal with the constitutional council or seeking a popular referendum - which requires the backing of a fifth of parliamentarians and a tenth of the voting population, namely 4.87 million people.Mr Macron has staked his reformist mettle on passing the reform toThe seemingly innocuous change, which the Macron camp insists is essential to avoid the pay-as-you-go system collapsing, has sparked massive public and union backlash.Two-thirds of the French have backed a string of massive strike protests since early January that have failed to sway government resolve.She told MPs:The bill's fate was in the hands of around 60 MPs from the opposition Republicans (LR) party, who were kingmakers. But dozens remained determined to oppose the reforms, despite the fact they practically mirror those that the Republicans have long called for.less than a year after he secured a second term as president. He ran on a manifesto with a central pledge to raise the retirement age in order to keep the country's generous social welfare model afloat.let it be known on Wednesday night that he would allow the lower house of parliament to vote on the text but after crisis talks on Thursday morning,He reportedly told ministers that while his presidency was not on the line:Mathilde Panot, head of the Leftist France Unbowed group in parliament, said:Renegade Republican Aurélien Pradel suggestedThere was even criticism from some MPs from Mr Macron's Renaissance group.MP Eric Bothorel said:Opinion polls showed that roughly eight out of 10 people oppose legislating in this way, while a growing number of people are losing faith in French democracy, warned Antoine Bristielle, a public opinion expert at the Fondation Jean-Jaures, a Paris think-tank.to pass the budget and other laws in recent months but constitutionalists point out that it is highly unusual - not to say irregular - not to put a reform of this magnitude to a vote.Unions have warned that recourse to such a "democratic loophole" would prompt more radical protests after weeks of rolling strikes and calm demonstrations. Socialist Party head Olivier Faure said that such a move could unleash "an uncontrollable anger". Protesters gathered outside parliament during the announcement could be heard chanting "general strike".One, Jean-Pierre, who works for French state sovereign fund la Caisse des dépôts, said:Laurent Berger, head of the CFDT, France's biggest union, said more demonstrations were planned.The head of the hard-Left CGT union, Philippe Martinez said:Meanwhile, strike action continues, with Paris suffering from the blight of 7,000 tonnes of uncollected litter.Laurent Nunez, the capital's police chief, informed mayor Anne Hidalgo on Wednesday evening thatMs Hidalgo has defended the protests as "fair", although her office has contracted private refuse companies to clear rubbish in certain areas, including in front of schools and creches.Elsewhere, workers from the CFE-CGC trade union in the south of France claimed on Wednesday that they had cut the electricity supply to a presidential island retreat in the Mediterranean used by Mr Macron for his summer holidays.