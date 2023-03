In a recent interview , Nicholas Burns, the US Ambassador to China, after labelling China the 'threat', bluntly said: "We're the leader in this [Indo-Pacific] region. [And We're] staying". The interviewer, US Congressman Mike Gallagher, described America's new Cold War as no polite tennis match, but an existential struggle for life in the 21st century.The hysteria over the Chinese balloon; the increasing evidence that Ukraine is descending to a débacle for the Biden Administration in the Bakhmut area; andFar from its earlier tentative essay at US détente, China has since moved in the opposite direction. It has 're-calibrated'.Suddenly, China has moved away from US détente. NATO meanwhile, quietly is 'moving on' from Ukraine -- towards Cold War with China. Andas it too switches emphasis from Russia to China.What does this mean for the Middle East? Simply put, belligerent Cold War tactics are coming your way.Do not imagine simply staying aloof, and even offering to mediate in the Ukraine conflict, will provide any immunity to what is coming. Presidentwith the Global South versus the West on the one hand, and the Russia-China axis, on the other.What happened? Well,from firstly, the New York Times criticism; to a hostile BBC documentary; then followed by the Hindenburg Report on the Adani Group conglomerate, (whose head happens to be a friend and major financial backer to Modi), and finally, as this 'thread' runs, to Georgeand that 'he's no democrat' -- concluding with the oblique threat:So now it's clear: A while ago, Modi seemed to be tilting towards the US. But recently, he became friends with Putin (with India making buckets of money from Russian oil products and with ordinary trade between the two states exploding higher).And so, Modi has been duly punished by the West -- both the G20 finance ministers, as well as the Foreign Ministers' G20 meetings, were burned to ashes by western demands that nothing would be allowed to pass until the final communiqués unequivocally indicted Russia on Ukraine. Modi's G20 triangulation was humiliated.Of course, Gulf States too have a special relationship with the US. The latter however, is already warning Europeans that it is preparing to call on allies to impose 'unprecedented sanctions' on China, should it provide military support to Russia.This is a contingency, which if implemented,"Should China indeed decide to provide direct military support for Russia's war of aggression, which is contrary to international law, we will consult and decide on the necessary responses in close coordination with our allies in the EU and G7... In fact,, against which the EU recently imposed sanctions, as a supplier of weapons".to Europe. Europe's sanguinity in the face of such prospect seems truly inexplicable.The Middle East may look forward to hearing a lot more about China from its European colleagues in the near future. This Friday, Mrs von der Leyen will be in Washington for a meeting with Biden. A White House statement saidNo evidence of China supplying weapons? Will that count, when the war momentum gathers?You are warned -- this is 'no polite diplomatic ping pong'!