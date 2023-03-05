S.576, "A bill to enhance safety requirements for trains transporting hazardous materials, and for other purposes," was introduced to the Senate on Wednesday by Sen. Sherrod Brown. Listed as co-sponsors of the bill are Sens. John Fetterman, JD Vance, Robert Casey Jr., Marco Rubio, and Josh Hawley.
Yet on February 15, the freshman congressman checked himself into Walter Reed medical center in Washington, DC to "receive treatment for clinical depression." He has not yet emerged, and his wife and family have left the US for Canada as rumors swirl about his condition.
"On Monday, John was evaluated by Dr. Brian P. Monahan, the Attending Physician of the United States Congress. Yesterday, Dr. Monahan recommended inpatient care at Walter Reed. John agreed, and he is receiving treatment on a voluntary basis," a statement at the time read.
On February 20, it was revealed that Fetterman would be hospitalized for a length of time as doctors try out medications and dosages and the senator undergoes talk therapy. A senior aide revealed that Fetterman would be hospitalized for up to two months.
In a statement to The Hill late last month, communications director Joe Calvello said:
"We don't have a lot to update folks with since there's no real news to report except that John is doing well, working with the wonderful doctors, and remains on a path to recovery. He is visiting with staff and family daily, and his staff are keeping him updated on Senate business and news.In addition to the most recent bill, Fetterman has cosponsored four other bills that were introduced during his hospital stay.
"Our team is moving full speed ahead and working tirelessly for the people of Pennsylvania. Just last week we opened a new office in Erie and will be opening several more offices in the coming weeks."
S.567: A bill to amend the National Labor Relations Act, the Labor Management Relations Act, 1947, and the Labor-Management Reporting and Disclosure Act of 1959, and for other purposes was introduced on February 28.
S.512: A bill to amend the Federal Election Campaign Act of 1971 to provide for additional disclosure requirements for corporations, labor organizations, Super PACs and other entities, and for other purposes.
S.497: A bill to amend the Food and Nutrition Act of 2008 to exclude a basic allowance for housing from income for purposes of eligibility for the supplemental nutrition assistance program was introduced on February 16.
S.494: A bill to require a background check for every firearm sale.
These bills were all introduced on February 16, the day that news broke of Fetterman's hospitalization.
Fetterman's office has not said who is co-sponsoring legislation with his name on it while he remains institutionalized.
In addition, Fetterman apparently signed onto a letter along with Sen Casey and Rep. Chris Deluzio addressed to Norfolk Southern CEO Alan Shaw urging the railroad company to help Pennsylvania communities near East Palestine that have been affected by the derailment.
On Twitter, The Spectator's Stephen Miller said that he asked Fetterman's Chief of Staff Adam Jentleson how the senator is signing onto legislation while being hospitalized, and was blocked.