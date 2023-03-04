© Fabrice Coffrini/AFP via Getty Images



According to the Transnational Institute in the Netherlands, this "initiative" proposes a transition away from intergovernmental decision-making towards a system of multi-stakeholder governance. In other words, by stealth, they are marginalising a recognised model where we vote in governments who then negotiate treaties which are then ratified by our elected representatives with a model where a self-selected group of "stakeholders" make decisions on our behalf. (emphasis added)

"Affluence,"

writes

Sean Fleming for the WEF, "is the biggest threat to our world. . . . True sustainability will only be achieved through drastic lifestyle changes."

Michael Rectenwald is the author of twelve books, including The Great Reset and the Struggle for Liberty: Unraveling the Global Agenda, Thought Criminal, Beyond Woke, Google Archipelago, and Springtime for Snowflakes. He is a distinguished fellow at Hillsdale College.