fireball
We received 174 reports about a fireball seen over Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes, Île-de-France, Baden-Württemberg, Bourgogne-Franche-Comté, Bruxelles, Drenthe, England, Esch-sur-Alzette, Friesland, Gelderland, Grand Est, Hauts-de-France, Hessen, Kanton Esch an der Alzette, Limburg, Noord-Brabant, Noord-Holland and Nordrhein-West on Tuesday, February 28th 2023 around 23:24 UT.

For this event, we received 2 videos.