Fire in the Sky
Meteor fireball over Belgium and adjacent countries on February 28
American Meteor Society
Wed, 01 Mar 2023 10:48 UTC
For this event, we received 2 videos.
The Soviet Union tried to impose Communist values by force. I think, and I'm sure many will agree with me, that Communist values didn't matter. It was the geopolitical interests of the Soviet Union that mattered - that is, Russia, which was the Soviet Union. This was all dressed in ideological form.
Recent Comments
Such US actions remind me quite a bit of that : [Link] Translation on request ... :)
I've been trying to find the mentioned interview video (DW), but no luck so far. I would be glad if someone could share the link. Thank you very...
Pity the poor Californians ... And by the way : [Link] :)
Everyone is convinced they are on “the right side of history”. It is a comfortable place to be – but deceptive: believing victory is ultimately...
The Pharma-Lords decree that all that is good is banned and they will provide. Today I will feast 🍽 on 🥩 and 🍟, swilled down with copious 🍻's and...