© Illustration: Xia Qing/GT

When one reads the 2022 National Security Strategy of the US, it becomes crystal clear that, at least according to the world view as promulgated by the administration of President Joe Biden, the US and China are on trajectory that can only lead to one thing - military confrontation.At the core of this assessment is the enduring belief on the part of the Biden administration that the key to America's continued role as a world leader is the reinvigoration of "America's unmatched network of alliances and partnerships to uphold and strengthen the principles and institutions that have enabled so much stability, prosperity, and growth for the last 75 years.""The People's Republic of China harbors the intention and, increasingly, the capacity to reshape the international order in favor of one that tilts the global playing field to its benefit, even as the US remains committed to managing the competition between our countries responsibly."The "responsible management" the Biden administration speaks of draws upon an "unrivaled network of allies and partners" which "protects and advances our interests around the world." The Biden administration's strategy for "competing" with China requires the US to "assemble the strongest possible coalitions."— the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), the Australia-UK-US (AUKUS) security partnership, and a "revitalized Quad", which brings together the US with Japan, India, and Australia in a security arrangement designed to contain Chinese influence in the Indo-Pacific region — are all, at their core, military alliances."Competition", when it comes to the US approach toward China, is better defined as "deterrence", and "deterrence" is a military mission, one which the Biden administration has pledged to "act urgently to sustain and strengthen", noting that China is the "pacing challenge."This hysteria culminated in the US employing Air Force fighter aircraft to shoot down the balloon, destroying both it and its scientific payload.The extent to which the Biden administration has supplanted diplomacy with "militarized" competition is underscored by the fact that, because of this self-generated Sinophobia, Secretary of State Antony Blinken cancelled plans to travel to China for high-level talks., where US fighter aircraft scour the American skies for even more "made in China" balloons to shoot down.While General Minihan's superiors have distanced themselves from the memorandum, the fact is his undiplomatic language is reflective of a core assessment dating back to 2021 known as "the Davidson Window", named after the former commander of the US Indo-Pacific Command, Philip Davidson, who postulated at that time that China would invade Taiwan within six years. The "Davidson Window" guides the posture of a US military which, by the Biden administration's own admission, uses China as its "pacing challenge."The Biden administration would be well-advised to become grounded in old-school diplomacy rather than chasing balloons in the sky because, left unchecked, the ongoing militarization of the US-Chinese relationship can only lead to disaster.