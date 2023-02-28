mmmmm
Another dead whale has been spotted off the New jersey coast, making this 11 dead whale in the area over the last few weeks.

The whale was found floating in the Ambrose Channel. This is a shipping lane for boats that runs between New Jersey and New York.

The cause of the whale's death was not immediately known.

Some groups have claimed that the deaths are related to the development of off shore wind farms. But this claim has not yet been proven.