A backhoe and a team of veterinarians in a forest in Thong Pha Phum district of Kanchanaburi province have helped an elephant and its calf to get out of sink hole, in which they had become trapped.Officials of the Lam Khlong Ngu National Park were informed by villagers yesterday (Sunday) that they found the two pachyderms trapped in a hole in Khao Bo Rae national forest reserve in Chalae sub-district, which is outside the territory of the national park.The national park chief, Pichet Chaisawat, said he immediately sent his men to investigate. They reported finding the two elephants in the hole and about ten other elephants in the surrounding area, apparently protecting the two trapped animals.The park officials asked the villagers to leave the area, for fear that they might be attacked by the other elephants. Food was provided to the two trapped elephants by park officials, while they waited for reinforcements to arrive.A ramp was then dug, using the backhoe, and the mother and calf calmly walk up the slope and out of the hole to safety.