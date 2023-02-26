A dog and two bikes fell inside a hole after portion of road collapsed in RK Puram, Delhi.

A dog and two bikes fell inside a hole after portion of road collapsed in RK Puram, Delhi.
On February 22nd, residents of the RK Puram area in New Delhi witnessed a startling event as a portion of a road gave way, causing a sinkhole to form. The collapse was captured on video and quickly went viral on social media. According to reports, a dog and two parked motorcycles were swallowed by the sinkhole as a result of the road collapse.

The incident occurred around midday, at approximately 12:40 pm, and was reported to the Delhi Police. Fortunately, there were no fatalities or injuries reported, and the authorities immediately took measures to cordon off the area and prevent further accidents from occurring.