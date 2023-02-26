Donetsk
Ukrainian troops have blown up a dam at the Severny Stavok water reservoir in Artyomovsk, the press service of the Wagner private military company told TASS on Saturday.

It specified that "indeed, Ukrainian troops blew up a dam."

Yan Gagin, an advisor to the Donetsk People's Republic's (DPR) leader, told TASS that reports of private homes and cellars being flooded were beginning to come in.

Artyomovsk is located 55 km to the northeast of Donetsk and is an important transport hub for the supplies of Ukraine's military grouping in Donbass. Heavy fighting carries on in the Artyomovsk area. Russian forces have already liberated a number of communities in the vicinity of Artyomovsk, including Kleshcheyevka, Podgorodnoye, Paraskoviyevka and Berkhovka.