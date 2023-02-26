Society's Child
Ukrainian militants blow up dam in Artyomovsk, reports of homes being flooded
TASS
Sat, 25 Feb 2023 23:33 UTC
It specified that "indeed, Ukrainian troops blew up a dam."
Yan Gagin, an advisor to the Donetsk People's Republic's (DPR) leader, told TASS that reports of private homes and cellars being flooded were beginning to come in.
Artyomovsk is located 55 km to the northeast of Donetsk and is an important transport hub for the supplies of Ukraine's military grouping in Donbass. Heavy fighting carries on in the Artyomovsk area. Russian forces have already liberated a number of communities in the vicinity of Artyomovsk, including Kleshcheyevka, Podgorodnoye, Paraskoviyevka and Berkhovka.
Comment: Below is footage claimng to be of the waterway fed by the dam:
Quote of the Day
"The key to creating an effective spy or assassin rests in splitting a man's personality, or creating multi-personality, with the aid of hypnotism. This is not science fiction. I have done it."
~ George Estabrooks, Harvard University graduate, Rhodes Scholar, and chairman of the Department of Psychology at Colgate University who hypnoprogrammed U.S. government agents during World War II.
Recent Comments
Russia Halts Pipeline ** OIL ** Supplies to Poland [Link]
Nuland is an ugly bitch. She's the very worst and would look much, much better with a small-ish red hole in her forehead, exactly between the two,...
Rogue decisions have dire consequences Romania Deploys Air-Defense Missiles Along Moldova Border [Link] Transdneistria BANS Ukrainians from Entry...
Time is running out for this aging space relic.
They can't say it wasn't unexpected. Expect another wave of snow soon, as the Northern hemisphere continues to cool down.
Romania Deploys Air-Defense Missiles Along Moldova Border [Link]
Transdneistria BANS Ukrainians from Entry Unless They Have Relatives in the enclave - Ukraine Military HIDING Equipment along border [Link]