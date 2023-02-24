Thanks to Environmental Health Trust for continuing to update efforts to limit and/or stop 5G expansion in the Big Apple.
5G in New York City
New York City is slated to get dozens of new huge 30-foot 5G and 4G poles!
The new 5G poles are very large, tall and leading to many questions and fierce opposition by New York residents. See LinkNYC Link5G Design Proposal Slides. Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile are adding 5G technology in New York City with a combination of "macro" sites (wireless transmitters generally located on the rooftops) and "small cells " which are typically located on street poles.
New York City Community Boards Are Passing Moratoriums
Community Boards across the city are having meetings to provide input. Community Board 8 which includes areas of Upper East side of Manhattan and Roosevelt Island passed a 5G moratorium several weeks ago and several other Boards have followed suit.
Where Can I find a Map of Proposed New York 5G LinkNYC Poles ?
The European Parliament requested a research report "Health Impact of 5G" released in July 2021 concluding that commonly used RFR frequencies (450 to 6000 MHz) are probably carcinogenic for humans and clearly affect male fertility with possible adverse effects on the development of embryos, fetuses and newborns.
A January 23, 2023 Letter from Congressman Nadler on 5G New York Cell Towers says the 5G towers "generated widespread concern throughout the community."
New York Community Board Actions
Manhattan Community Board 8 (Upper East Side of Manhattan and Roosevelt Island) Transportation Committee passed a disapproval and Link5G moratorium.
- Minutes & draft of moratorium resolution and video December 2022 CB8M Transportation Committee Meeting Event page
- Full Board passed 12/14/22 Final Resolution:
- 1/5/23 Parks & Public Spaces Parks and Public Spaces Committee Meeting - January 5th, 2023
- 1/12/23 - Full Board passed a moratorium. January 12 Full Board Meeting
- 1/9/23 Health & Environment Committee passed disapproval and moratorium
- 1/11/23 Executive Committee passed with health references removed.
- 1/19/23 Passed by full board unanimously — See: 2:21:08 Facebook Video Link
- 1/10/23 Communications & Public Relations Committee passed a motion to deny support for
CB10 Communications and Public Relations Committee 1/10/23
- 1/23/23 Passed by Full Board unanimously CB 10 General Board Meeting Jan. 23, 2023
- 1/19/23 Link 5G Public Meeting Community Board 3 Queens January 2023 Meeting
- 1/17/23 Quality of Life Committee passed a resolution calling for moratorium in residential and mixed use areas containing residential, landmarked historic districts and areas in close proximity to individual landmarks. Manhattan CB2 January 17, 2023 - Quality of Life Committee Meeting
- 1/19/23 Passed by Full Board Manhattan CB2 January 19, 2023 - Full Board Meeting
- Update: 2 pole constructions halted 5G Update: Construction Halted in West Village
- 1/25/23 Joint Environmental/Sanitation and Transportation Committees Hearing on Link5G - Recommendation for a letter of disapproval Joint Environmental/Sanitation and Transportation Committees Time stamped testimony & discussion To be considered by Full Board
- Meeting: 2/6/2023 Traffic & Transportation February 2023 Committee Meeting
New York organizations to connect with that are working on raising awareness of the need for safer, faster technology, rather than excessive 5G poles.
- Wired Broadband.org : Odette J. Wilkens, President & General Counsel Wired Broadband, Inc. has been providing testimony on the need for wired broadband and safe technology solutions.
- New Yorkers 4 Wired Tech: Grassroots advocates sounding the alarm on the harmful biological effects of pulsed-modulated microwave radiation from densified 4G/5G wireless infrastructure antennas.
Petitions
The 5G Moratorium states:
The following resolution was then put forward by Community Board 8:DOWNLOAD THE NEW YORK BOARD 8 MORATORIUM HERE
WHEREAS; New York City, through its Office of Technology and Innovation (OTI), has contracted with CityBridge to install and operate a citywide wireless communications network; and,
WHEREAS; CityBridge installed its LinkNYC network as the initial deployment of the citywide wireless communications network intended to replace outdated public pay phones; and
WHEREAS; LinkNYC provided free 4G wireless cellular connectivity using towers placed on sidewalks throughout NYC, many of which include electronic display screens; and
WHEREAS; Community Board 8 and constituents of its district have reported adverse impacts resulting from existing LinkNYC infrastructure, including visual impacts, inappropriate usage, impacts on sidewalk clearances, and rat infestation; and
WHEREAS; CityBridge is now in the process of upgrading its LinkNYC network to Link5G to accommodate technological upgrades that have recently become commonplace in cellular communications; and
WHEREAS; Link5G infrastructure is a 32' tall tower that is installed on sidewalks in the public right-of-way; and
WHEREAS; Link5G towers in commercial districts include electronic screens similar to those found on LinkNYC kiosks that display advertising and public information; and
WHEREAS; the design of the Link5G towers has been approved by the Public Design Commission; and
WHEREAS; Link5G must adhere to siting requirements determined by NYC Department of City Planning, and must obtain Landmarks Preservation Commission approval if sited in historic districts; and
WHEREAS; CityBridge and OTI have proposed 18 sites across Community District 8;
WHEREAS; CityBridge and OTI have stated that the siting of proposed Link5G towers in Community District 8 are based on gaps in coverage and locations where excess demand for the network exists as determined by commercial cellular carriers; and
WHEREAS; 15 of the 18 sites proposed are in or near either the Upper East Side Historic District or the Carnegie Hill Historic District, where renowned architecture and iconic streetscapes would be interfered with if Link5G structures were installed; and
WHEREAS; locations proposed along Madison Avenue would be in conflict with strict guidelines for illuminated storefronts and signage, and would be in conflict with the Special Madison Avenue Preservation District's design standards that specifically prohibit illuminated advertising; and
WHEREAS; residents of Community District 8 have strongly objected to the design and the visual impacts that Link5G towers would have on streetscapes, both with and without screens; and
WHEREAS; there are widespread concerns that 5G towers will be constructed at distances considered too close to adjacent buildings, as has already occurred in front of 520 East 90th Street, and
WHEREAS; 10' of distance from a tower to a residence that is permitted is extremely insufficient and should be revisited as a policy; and
WHEREAS; there are no reported issues by residents of Community District 8 of cellular gaps and frequent dropped calls that would justify Link5G being installed in the proposed locations; and
WHEREAS; the proposed sites for Link5G don't include any locations in areas known to be potential digital deserts within Community District 8; and
WHEREAS; OTI and CityBridge have not provided detailed plans regarding the full build-out of Link5G, both within Community District 8 and in areas north of 96th Street and in the outer Boroughs; and
WHEREAS; there is a desire for any telecommunications infrastructure to be buried underground both for reliability purposes and to minimize visual impacts; and
WHEREAS; there have been questions raised by some residents as to whether sufficient research has been performed to fully assuage concerns that the radiation emitted by 5G infrastructure won't have any long-term impacts on public health or the environment, including young children, seniors, people with medical implant devices, pets, plants, and parks;
WHEREAS; the community-at-large has expressed their views that Link5G is unnecessary and unwanted in Community District 8 at present and until many of the issues identified have been resolved;
WHEREAS; New York City is in control of this process through its contract with the provider;
THEREFORE BE IT RESOLVED, that Community Board 8 Manhattan disapproves the proposal as presented to install Link 5G towers in Community District 8; and
BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED, that a moratorium be placed on construction and planning of Link5G poles and devices in Community District 8 Manhattan
Watch a video of the Community Board 8 in Queens January 2023 where the issue was discussed and Board members asked questions about safety
EHT Lawsuit against the FCC
There has not been a review of the adequacy of FCC limits based on a review of the totality of the science. There is no US agency with health or environmental expertise ensuring safety for cell tower radiation emissions, nor for 5G, which will employ higher frequencies and higher data rates. On August 13, 2021, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit mandated the FCC explain how its 1996 limits addressed health effects from long term exposure, especially for children and the environment in their judgment in the case Environmental Health Trust et al. v. The FCC. Yet the FCC has not responded.
Community Board Meeting Videos
Community Board 12 February 10, 2023
Podcast:
Assembly Member Seawright speaks on 5G on a podcast:
Rebecca Seawright | New York State Assemblywoman | 12-12-2022
Assembly Member Rebecca Seawright & Manhattan Community Board 8:
"I announced my sponsorship of legislation to establish a commission to study the impacts of 5G on health and the environment. The community is deprived of knowing about how these sites are selected, and about the health and environmental impacts of clusters of radio frequency radiation. We aim to find out. In the meantime, we have called for a moratorium on the installation of 18 additional Link 5G NYC towers. Community Board 8 also passed a resolution this week calling for a moratorium on the construction and planning of Link 5G poles and devices in the CB8 district."
Opposition to 5G has been and continues to be worldwide due to numerous issues associated with it. This has limited, slowed, and/or stopped deployment including near airports in the U.S. (see 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7) and India (see 1, 2) due to interference issues with aviation equipment. Since 2017, doctors and scientists have been asking for moratoriums on Earth and in space due to biological and environmental health risks (see 1, 2, 3, 4) and the majority of scientists oppose deployment. Since 2018 there have been reports of people and animals experiencing symptoms and illnesses after it was activated (see 1, 2, 3. 4, 5, 6). In 2019, telecom executives gave U.S. congressional testimony that they had NO independent scientific evidence that 5G is safe. Some researchers have also warned that activation may be contributing to COVID-19 infections as well as hundreds of thousands if not millions of bird deaths.
