A U.S. Department of Defense serve r was left exposed for the past two weeks, allowing internal emails to be accessed, a senior U.S. defense official confirmed with Fox News.A misconfiguration with a Department of Defense server hosted on Microsoft Azure's government cloud allowed the server to be accessed with a password, according to Tech Crunch, which reported thatAccording to the report, the emails inside the server appear to date years back and contain personal information, according to the report.The report states that none of the data hosted on the exposed server appears to be classified Tech Crunch reports that the exposed server was secured on Monday afternoon, about a day after it first reached out to the Pentagon.U.S. Special Operations Command spokesman Ken McGraw told Tech Crunch in a statement, "We can confirm at this point is no one hacked U.S. Special Operations Command's information systems."