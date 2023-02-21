© AP Photo/Chris Pizzello



A former MSNBC host is dishing on how she was prohibited from speaking unfavorably about former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton before she ran for president in 2016 without approval from the network's president.Ex-MSNBC host Krystal Ball is exposing the Left-wing network's efforts to censor and sway a story to appeal to viewers they want to brainwash.Ball claimed that the cable news staff are "reliable purveyors of whatever it is that that network wants to purvey."During an interview on Joe Rogan's podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience, she recalled one of her 2014 monologues where she criticized Clinton, urging her not to run for president and saying that the Democrat had sold out to Wall Street."[Clinton was] not the woman to address the deep inequality, corporate political capture, and middle-class rot afflicting our country," Ball said. "So although I deeply admire and respect Secretary Clinton, I must say: 'Don't run Hillary. Don't run,'""I was allowed to say it," Ball said. "I deliver my thing. I did it exactly how I wanted to do it."However, according to Ball, then-MSNBC president, Phil Griffin, did not like her dogging on Clinton."Afterwards, I get pulled into an office, and you know [I was told], 'Great monologue, everything's fine. But next time you do any commentary on Hillary Clinton, it has to get approved by the president of the network," Ball told Rogan.The former host said that the reprimand from the network affected how she covered Clinton while on-air."I would love to say that didn't affect me, and I was just there to be a truth-teller," she said. "But listen, I'm a human being. I'm sure I responded to the incentives of that system of like, 'I don't want to get in trouble with the boss."'