© AP



The White House will next week hold secret talksFive people familiar with the secret talks — known as the "special channel" — said Wu and Koo would lead the delegation.After arriving at the weekend,. One person said Wendy Sherman, deputy secretary of state, would also take part in the meetings.Successive US administrations have not discussed the existence of the longstanding diplomatic channel, which is used to address security issues and has become more significant as China has become increasingly assertive around Taiwan.The Financial Times, a city in the state of Maryland. The White House and the Taipei Economic and Cultural Representation Office, Taiwan's de facto embassy in the US, declined to comment.The talks come at a tense time in US-China ties, which have become more turbulent after the US military shot down a suspected Chinese spy balloon that flew over North America for eight days.US secretary of state Antony Blinken is trying to meet Wang Yi, China's top foreign policy official, at a security conference in Munich on Saturday.The special channel meeting alsoLast August, Sino-US relations plunged to a new low after China held big military exercises, including firing missiles over Taiwan, to protest then US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visiting Taiwan Chinese officials say the US is weakening the "One China" policy, under whichThe US denies changing the policy. But the Biden administration has followed in the steps of the Trump administration by loosening restrictions on US diplomatic and officials meeting their Taiwanese counterparts.to avoid giving China a pretext to criticise the US and Taiwan.But next week's meeting will be held at the Virginia headquarters of the American Institute in Taiwan. AIT is a private organisation set up following the US Taiwan Relations Act to manage unofficial relations with Taiwan., according to four people familiar with the situation. At the White House, she will be replaced by Sarah Beran, a senior career diplomat.