The former British ambassador to the US said even if the objects were spy balloons there was no need for concern as 'an awful lot of that goes on everywhere'.

such surveillance techniques had been 'going on for years' and 'we shouldn't be panicking about it'

Planes flying over Britain had at least seven near misses with objects that could have been balloons last year, an analysis has found.Pilots at the controls of multiple aircraft reported seeing objects that they believedThein question.Yesterday Rishi Sunak vowed to do 'whatever it takes' to keep the UK safe from the threat of spy balloons amid raised concerns about their use by countries such as China The reports sent to UKAB cover close encounters in British airspace, and range from potential collisions between aircraft and near misses with UFOs.An analysis by PA News Agency found the most recent near miss was onThe pilot said it was inThe report went on to state thatThe UKAB concluded that the incident had the highest level of risk as 'a definite risk of collision had existed'.Kim Darroch said people in the UK should 'sleep easy in their beds' about the threat of Chinese spy balloons.Lord Darroch said the UK had 'under-invested in defence' but that there was still capacity to deal with any surveillance inflatables sent to monitor activity in Britain.He saidThe former national security adviser told Times Radio: 'It's still, I think,'It's still basically surveillance, still basically spying, and the reality is an awful lot of that goes on everywhere.'Lord Darroch said it was possible that ChinaA former chief of air staff, meanwhile, saidButHe told LBC: 'It's been sort of exercising my mind, what they are getting from a balloon that they can't get from other sources, it is not clear to me at all.'I think possibly there's opportunity to listen in to certain things that they might not be able to do so easily.'Asked whether such balloons could be shot down if they enter UK airspace, Sir Michael said it was probably best to 'let it drift out towards sea and then shoot it down there'.'But I go back to what I said to start with, it would be very useful to find out what's actually in them before we get too excited,' he added.Nato defence ministers, including Defence Secretary Ben Wallace, will meet in Brussels on Tuesday and Wednesday, with the subject of spy balloons on the agenda.The debate about the potential surveillance gadgets comes after US fighter jets shot down an 'unidentified object' over Lake Huron on Sunday, the fourth object to enter US or Canadian airspace in just over a week.On February 4, the US military downed a suspected Chinese spy balloon off the Carolina coast after it travelled over sensitive military sites across North America.Almost a week later, on Friday, they shot down an unknown 'car-sized' object flying in US airspace off the coast of Alaska.Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau on Saturday ordered a US warplane to shoot down an unidentified object that was flying over northern Canada.On Sunday, a further unidentified object was shot down with a missile by US fighter jets over Lake Huron.US officials said they still know little about the three objects downed since Friday but the White House ruled out 'extra-terrestrial activity' following wild speculation about their origins.