U.S. military officials confirmed to AP that the two people on board were killed after the aircraft slammed to the ground in the median of Highway 53, near Burwell Road, in the town of Harvest about a half hour north-west of Huntsville. Footage from the scene showed thick, black smoke billowing from the crash site. The fire was quickly extinguished.
Huntsville Emergency Medical Services said there were no survivors. Its unclear where the chopper in question was stationed and who was on board.
The Madison County Sheriff's Office said the helicopter 'exploded on impact and was burning' when firefighters arrived, adding 'It's a pile of rubble.'
On their website the Tennessee National Guard state their state mission as: 'To provide the Governor of Tennessee with units capable of performing missions in accordance with the Tennessee Emergency Response Plan.' Adding that their purpose is: 'To maintain an efficient, well trained, well-equipped and responsive military and civilian State and National Emergency Response Force ready to respond to any State or Federal mission.'
U.S. Rep. Dale Strong said in a tweet:
'I'm deeply saddened by the fatal helicopter crash that happened in Madison County today. My heart hurts for those who lost their lives in this tragic incident and for their families as they learn of this news.'Redstone Arsenal is a United States Army post and a census-designated place adjacent to Huntsville in Madison County.
Leaders from the posting released a statement on Facebook stating they are aware of the incident:
'Redstone Arsenal leaders are aware of reports of a helicopter incident near Highway 53 in Huntsville. First responders are on scene, and Redstone Arsenal is in full support of local authorities in their active investigation. Initial investigations have determined that the incident is not connected to Redstone Arsenal assets, and we will continue to support community authorities as the situation develops.'For the US Military, the Army is the primary user of the Black Hawk helicopter with about 1,600-1,700 of different variants in use.