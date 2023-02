An anarchist bakery owner in Oakland California who believes in the abolishment of law enforcement has died after sustaining severe injuries during a violent attempted robbery on Monday. Jen Angel, 48, was dragged for nearly fifty feet after struggling with two men in a vehicle who tried to steal her purse.According to CBS News , at around 12:30 pm Monday, the suspects broke into Angel's vehicle while she was inside and grabbed her purse. She got out and ran after them, but got stuck in the door of their getaway vehicle and was dragged down the street. She was immediately rushed to the hospital, but the medical team soon revealed she was unlikely to survive.Angel's family announced Thursday evening that she had been "medically declared to have lost all brain function and will not regain consciousness." In a long statement, they outlined her life philosophy and how she wanted law enforcement to deal with her attack.As The Post Millennial Editor-At-Large Andy Ngo reports,, and I have trained by staff to call the fire department directly if there is a medical emergency instead of calling 911."After a number of local businesses had their windows broken during a protest,According to Ngo, "Jennifer Angel has a long history of far-left organizing in the Bay Area of California. She was trying to proselytize the belief that nation-states, the rule of law, police, etc. should be abolished in favor of an anarchist utopia. She supported the 2020 riots in her community."