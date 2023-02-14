Society's Child
Oakland radical anti-police activist dies after being violently robbed
The Post Millenial
Fri, 10 Feb 2023 19:05 UTC
Angel was a self-described "anarchist" and an avid social justice advocate, and had a strict policy of never calling the police. In a GoFundMe organized to cover expenses, her family said that if police locate the suspects, they are "committed to pursuing all available alternatives to traditional prosecution, such as restorative justice."
According to CBS News, at around 12:30 pm Monday, the suspects broke into Angel's vehicle while she was inside and grabbed her purse. She got out and ran after them, but got stuck in the door of their getaway vehicle and was dragged down the street. She was immediately rushed to the hospital, but the medical team soon revealed she was unlikely to survive.
Angel's family announced Thursday evening that she had been "medically declared to have lost all brain function and will not regain consciousness." In a long statement, they outlined her life philosophy and how she wanted law enforcement to deal with her attack.
"As a long-time social movement activist and anarchist, Jen did not believe in state violence, carceral punishment, or incarceration as an effective or just solution to social violence and inequity," the family wrote, adding that, "Jen would not want to continue the cycle of harm by bringing state-sanctioned violence to those involved in her death or to other members of Oakland's rich community."
As The Post Millennial Editor-At-Large Andy Ngo reports, Angel had a long history of vocally opposing any method of policing. In one post, Angel wrote, "my policy has always been to never call the cops, and I have trained by staff to call the fire department directly if there is a medical emergency instead of calling 911."
The post later stated, "I really appreciate the downtown businesses who have said they won't share their security camera footage because it endangers the life of black folks."
After a number of local businesses had their windows broken during a protest, Angel said she "appreciated" those who let it slide because "they undertand why it happened."
According to Ngo, "Jennifer Angel has a long history of far-left organizing in the Bay Area of California. She was trying to proselytize the belief that nation-states, the rule of law, police, etc. should be abolished in favor of an anarchist utopia. She supported the 2020 riots in her community."